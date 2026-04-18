Alabama Freshman Guard Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama guard Davion Hannah is entering the transfer portal, per Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

The freshman becomes the fourth member of the 2025-26 Crimson Tide eyeing a change of scenery, joining forwards Taylor Bol Bowen, Aiden Sherrell and guard Jalil Bethea. It is likely that he'll receive a medical redshirt when he heads to his next school.

Hannah was diagnosed with a medical condition after playing 10 games and eventually missed the remainder of the season. His last last game was against South Florida on Dec. 17. In that span, he averaged 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks in 12.8 minutes per game.

A 4-star shooting guard from Link Academy in Branson, Mo., Hannah announced his commitment to Alabama on Nov. 15, 2024. The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder transferred to Link Academy in June ahead of his senior season of basketball.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats and assistant Brian Adams emphasized defense throughout the offseason, and Hannah was a big name for this side of the ball. In fact, his immovability during practice led Oats to make a jaw-dropping comparison on Oct. 14.

"I think Davion Hannah is maybe as good a perimeter defender as this program has seen since maybe Herb Jones," Oats said. "He's elite. He moves. He's 6-foot-6", athletic, tough, can guard one through four."

Alabama Third Team All-American guard Labaron Philon Jr. said before the season that Hannah likes to guard him during practice.

"He's a lockdown defender," Philon said at SEC Media Day. "I will say he's one of our best on-ball defenders. Just being a young guy and understanding more. We came from the same high school, and I'll say, going to that school, I learned how to get the defensive tactics down too. It helped me in my first year, so I could see why he's been a defensive menace. He's just causing havoc for everybody."

But unfortunately, a tailbone injury early in the season combined with the medical condition prevented Alabama from seeing the full defensive potential of Hannah come to life.

The transfer portal opened on April 7, the day after the National Championship, and will close on April 21. BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

For those eyeing the next level, the NCAA’s early entry withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft is May 27 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

Alabama Players Who Announced Their Return

F London Jemison (will be a sophomore)

Alabama Players Who Could Still Return, Transfer or Enter NBA Draft

G Aden Holloway (would be a senior)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (would be a senior)

F Amari Allen (would be a sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (would be a junior *pending redshirt*)

C Collins Onyejiaka (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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