Labaron Philon Makes Decision Regarding Basketball Future

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. declared for the 2026 NBA Draft via his Instagram on Tuesday.

"I thank God and give him all the glory for blessing me with the last two years in Tuscaloosa," Philon wrote. "Returning for my sophomore season and representing my home state was one of the biggest blessings in my life. Being a kid from Mobile, wearing the Script A on my chest means everything to me and it has been one of the greatest honors to represent the Crimson Tide.

"This school and fan base has given me endless support since I stepped foot on campus two years ago. Thank you to Coach Oats and the entire coaching staff for helping me develop into the player I am today. To my teammates, thank you for pushing me to be a better player and the friendships we have created will last a lifetime.

"To my family, I wouldn't be the man I am today without the unconditional love and support you have given me throughout my life. Thank you for all the sacrifices you have made for me and allowing me to pursue my dreams.

"The University of Alabama has prepared me for the next step in my career and I am excited to officially declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. I cannot wait to start the next chapter of my life!"

Philon was named the SEC Player of the Week four times this season, as he finished the regular season third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8). He went from shooting 31.5 percent from deep in Year 1 to 39.9 percent in Year 2.

He became the third player in program history with 700 points in a single season and the 57th with 1,000 career points. Philon is the first power-4 player since 2000 who averaged 21-plus points, 4-plus assists and shot over 50 percent from the field. These accolades helped him become named a Third Team All-American by all four NCAA outlets (AP, USBWA, NABC and Sporting News).

Philon has been projected as a lottery pick for the 2026 NBA Draft for most of the year. He said he hadn't made an official decision regarding whether or not to declare, but it's extremely likely that he does.

"It's been everything [to play for Alabama]," Philon said after the Sweet 16 loss to Michigan. "Ever since I came back, I told coach Oats last year, and our whole plan was about getting 100 percent better, getting better every day. I felt like I got better every day."

For those eyeing the next level, the NCAA’s early entry withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft is May 27 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

The transfer portal opens on April 7, the day after the National Championship, and closes on April 21. BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

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