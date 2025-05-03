Alabama Basketball to Face Ivy league Champion Next Season
Alabama men's basketball is already looking toward next season as the Crimson Tide will host Yale as part of its 2025-26 non-conference schedule, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
A date and time for this SEC vs. Ivy League matchup is unknown at this time.
The two programs have met just one time on December 28, 2008, as the Crimson Tide came out on top 66-63. Alabama was the host of that contest as well. Alonzo Gee led Alabama with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in this low-scoring affair.
Senario Hillman added 18 points and three steals while Ronald Steele scored 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and dished six of the Tide’s 11 assists. It’s also worth mentioning that JaMychal Green was one board shy of a double-double and Yamene Coleman had five rebounds, three steals and six blocks off the bench.
After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
South Region 13-seed Yale’s season ended at the hands of 4-seed Texas A&M 80-71 in the Round of 64. The Bulldogs finished with a 22-8 (13-1 Ivy League) record. Yale came into the Ivy League Tournament as the 1-seed and won the conference two-round slate against 2-seed Cornell 90-84.
The Crimson Tide's 2025-26 non-conference schedule is really starting to unravel as Alabama will face North Dakota on November 3, Arizona in Birmingham on December 13, Purdue in Tuscaloosa on November 13 and Illinois on November 19. Additionally, head coach Nate Oats and company will be participating in the SEC/ACC Challenge and the Players Era Festival once again but the Tide’s opponents are unknown at this time.