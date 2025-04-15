Date Announced for Alabama Basketball's Matchup vs. Purdue
Alabama men's basketball is already looking toward next season as the date for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Purdue was announced on Tuesday.
Head coach Nate Oats and company will face the Boilermakers on November 13 in Coleman Coliseum, per Yea Alabama, the program's NIL collective.
This matchup in Tuscaloosa, Ala. will complete the home-and-home series against Purdue, as the Crimson Tide traveled to West Lafayette, Ind. this past season. This was then-No. 2 Alabama's first loss of the 2024-25 season as then-No. 13 Purdue took over late to win 87-78 on November 15. Guards Labaron Philon and Mark Sears combined for 33 points but it wasn't enough.
The Boilermakers had the lead for a heavy majority of the evening and Alabama couldn’t maintain its couple of leads in the second half due to a massive 13-0 run by Purdue.
After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
Midwest 4-seed Purdue's season ended at the hands of 1-seed Houston 62-60 via a last-second conversion off an inbound pass. The Boilermakers finished 24-12 (13-7 Big Ten) and were the No. 14 team in the final AP Top 25 and the No. 12 program in the last Coaches Poll.
This is the Crimson Tide's second game of next season to receive an official date as it was announced on April 10 that Alabama will face Arizona in Birmingham on December 13.