Alabama Basketball Newcomer Taking Over Mark Sears' Jersey Number
Former Alabama men's basketball guard Mark Sears left quite the legacy during his time with the Crimson Tide.
After two years at Ohio, Sears transferred to Alabama and made an immediate impact alongside future NBA forwards Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney. But in the past two seasons, he became the top option.
Sears was the ultimate catalyst to the Crimson Tide reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history in 2024 and advancing to the Elite Eight in 2025. He became Alabama's first-ever consensus First Team All-American this past season as well.
Sears is out of collegiate eligibility and aims to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Jersey number retirements are extremely uncommon in college sports, and despite Sears' dominance, his signature No. 1 will be used by Alabama guard Jalil Bethea next season, per Bethea's Instagram.
Bethea transferred to Alabama from Miami on April 6. He is one of the Crimson Tide's four 2025-26 offseason transfer additions.
Bethea wore the jersey No. 3 at Miami during his freshman campaign. Senior center Lynn Kidd wore No. 1 for the Hurricanes last season.
While Bethea hasn't officially revealed his reason for his jersey number choice, he did wear No. 1 in high school at Archbishop Wood in Philadelphia, Pa.
In 31 games (16 starts) this season in 18.9 minutes per game, Bethea averaged 7.1 points on 36.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep, with 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals. Nevertheless, this was a season to forget for the Hurricanes as Miami finished 7-24 (3-17 ACC).
The highly touted transfer portal target chose Alabama over Kansas State, NC State and a potential return to the Hurricanes. Bethea will be a sophomore in 2025-26 after spending his first collegiate year in Miami.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder was a 5-star recruit ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the 2024 class, the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania, per 247 Sports.
Perhaps most notably, Bethea was a McDonald's All-American on Team East. He faced off against 2024-25 Crimson Tide forwards Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid on Team West on April 2, 2024. Sherrell is officially returning for 2025-26 and will be teammates with Bethea, but Reid transferred to Oklahoma.
What do you think: should Sears' number be retired after Bethea? Or should the jersey No. 1 remain open forever?