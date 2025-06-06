First Look at Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Roster in Practice Uniforms
Alabama men's basketball is right around the corner as the Crimson Tide tipped off its summer training this week.
On Friday, Alabama's social media team released a hype video of the latest practice and it featured rapid shots of the Tide's 12 scholarship players. This included the four transfers and three freshmen, as fans got to see what these newcomers look like in a crimson or gray practice uniform.
Here's a look at the entire roster:
Note: while they all have a number attached to their jersey, this isn't necessarily their official number for next season.
Incoming Transfers
Jalil Bethea
The former Miami guard averaged 7.1 points on 36.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep, with 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals. The 2024 McDonald's All-American will be a sophomore at Alabama in 2025-26.
Taylor Bol Bowen
The former Florida State forward averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks per game for the Seminoles this season. Bol Bowen will be a junior at Alabama in 2025-26 after two years with Florida State.
Keitenn Bristow
The former Tarleton State forward was named the WAC Freshman of the Year this past season after averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Bristow shot 32.8 percent from behind the arc and 46.1 percent from the floor. He also led all WAC freshmen with 1.1 steals per game.
Noah Williamson
The former Bucknell center is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season. Williamson will be a senior at Alabama in 2025-26 after three years with Bucknell.
Incoming Freshmen
London Jemison
The 6-foot-8, 195-pounder out of St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn. committed to the Crimson Tide on Sept. 22. At the time of his commitment, he was ranked as the consensus No. 38 prospect in the nation, the No. 9 power forward and the top-ranked player in the state of Connecticut, per On3 Recruiting.
Davion Hannah
Consensus 4-star shooting guard Davion Hannah from the Link Academy in Branson, Mo., announced his commitment to Alabama on Nov. 15. The 6-foot-5, 175-pounder transferred to Link Academy in June of ahead of his senior season of basketball.
Amari Allen
Amari Allen, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound elite wing talent in the 2025 class, announced on Nov. 13 that he officially signed with Alabama, becoming the first member of the class to do so. Allen is the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, and the 13th ranked small forward in the nation.
Returners from 2024-25
Labaron Philon
Philon become a household name over the course of the season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He has been given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft––which he did in April. However, he changed his mind on the withdrawal deadline. Philon finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Aden Holloway
The sophomore guard transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn this past offseason knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.
Aiden Sherrell
The Tide's second McDonald's All-American freshman played the fewest minutes per game (8.8) with Alabama this past season, but showed some positive signs as a stretch big in numerous games. Sherrell was the backup for starting center Clifford Omoruyi, but he no longer has eligibility. In other words, an increased role is very likely should Sherrell remain with the Crimson Tide.
Houston Mallette
The graduate guard was initially a redshirt last season, but that changed once guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. ruptured his Achilles on Nov. 30. Mallette filled Wrightsell's spot on the roster, but was back on the redshirt after six games due to lingering knee injuries.
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
As previously stated, Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles early in the season and unofficially received a medical redshirt. The graduate guard started several games during the 2023-24 Final Four season and his elite shooting from deep played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide's historic success.