Alabama Basketball Scheduling Matchup With St. John's

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide will face the Rick Pitino and the Red Storm on November 8 at Madison Square Garden.

Hunter De Siver

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Alabama men's basketball is already looking toward next season as the Crimson Tide will host face St. John's as part of its 2025-26 non-conference schedule, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Red Storm will host the Crimson Tide on November 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rothstein reported that there is expected to be a return game in Birmingham during the 2026-27 season.

After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.

St. John's had a historic season under legendary head coach Rick Pitino as the Red Storm won the Big East outright after logging a 31-5 record (18-2 Big East) and won the conference tournament in the postseason. However, despite being the No. 2 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, St. John's was upset by 10-seed Arkansas in the Round of 32. Pitino and company finished 2024-25 as the No. 11 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.

