Bama Central

Alabama Guard Named to Naismith Player of the Year Award Watch List

Crimson Tide sophomore Labaron Philon Jr. is one of 50 early candidates for this prestigious honor.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against FSU during Ballin in Boutwell at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, AL on Thursday, Oct 16, 2025.
Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against FSU during Ballin in Boutwell at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, AL on Thursday, Oct 16, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
In this story:

The preseason honors continue to pour in for Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.

The sophomore was named one of 50 candidates selected to the 2025-26 Naismith Trophy watch list on Monday. This annual award recognizes the top player in all of college basketball.

In addition to the Naismith Award, Philon Jr. was one of five SEC players to be named to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List. He also landed a spot on the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, which annually recognizes the point guard in college basketball.

Philon is the sixth UA player to be featured on the Preseason All-SEC First Team under head coach Nate Oats, joining John Petty Jr. (2021), Jaden Shackelford (2022), Jahvon Quinerly (2022), Grant Nelson (2024) and Mark Sears (2025).

Philon shocked the college basketball world on May 28, as he withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft. It was just a couple of hours before the withdrawal deadline, and he became the Crimson Tide's fifth returning player. A big reason for his withdrawal came down to his abilities as a leader. Being the Crimson Tide's No. 1 option in 2025-26 should help raise his draft stock.

"All of the feedback that I got, it was very important to me, because coming back, I knew it was going to be more of a leadership thing," Philon said at SEC Media Day. "That's what most of the feedback I got in being a leader. "Trying to see if I can run a team at a young age, just being more of a communicator and talking more to teammates. I'm making sure that I'm doing a good job of that and coach Oats really gets on me about that a lot."

This story will be updated with the full Naismith Trophy Watch List

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

Home/Basketball