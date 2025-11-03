Alabama Guard Named to Naismith Player of the Year Award Watch List
The preseason honors continue to pour in for Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.
The sophomore was named one of 50 candidates selected to the 2025-26 Naismith Trophy watch list on Monday. This annual award recognizes the top player in all of college basketball.
In addition to the Naismith Award, Philon Jr. was one of five SEC players to be named to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List. He also landed a spot on the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, which annually recognizes the point guard in college basketball.
Philon is the sixth UA player to be featured on the Preseason All-SEC First Team under head coach Nate Oats, joining John Petty Jr. (2021), Jaden Shackelford (2022), Jahvon Quinerly (2022), Grant Nelson (2024) and Mark Sears (2025).
Philon shocked the college basketball world on May 28, as he withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft. It was just a couple of hours before the withdrawal deadline, and he became the Crimson Tide's fifth returning player. A big reason for his withdrawal came down to his abilities as a leader. Being the Crimson Tide's No. 1 option in 2025-26 should help raise his draft stock.
"All of the feedback that I got, it was very important to me, because coming back, I knew it was going to be more of a leadership thing," Philon said at SEC Media Day. "That's what most of the feedback I got in being a leader. "Trying to see if I can run a team at a young age, just being more of a communicator and talking more to teammates. I'm making sure that I'm doing a good job of that and coach Oats really gets on me about that a lot."
This story will be updated with the full Naismith Trophy Watch List