Grant Nelson Included on Injury Report Ahead of Mississippi State Game

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs revealed which players are uncertain to play on Tuesday.

Hunter De Siver

Feb 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) works against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) works against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 6 Alabama men's basketball will play its 15th SEC matchup of the regular season at home against No. 24 Mississippi State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Final Availability Report: Monday, Feb. 24

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
  • Houston Mallette –– Out
  • Derrion Reid –– Out
  • Grant Nelson –– Probable

Mississippi State Initial Availability Report: Monday, Feb. 24

  • Kanye Clary –– Out

Nelson's appearance on the initial availability report (probable) came as a bit of a surprise as Alabama head coach Nate Oats didn't mention anything about a potential injury during Monday's press conference.

Nelson played a season-low 15 minutes in the win over Kentucky but Oats insisted during the press conference that it was due to foul trouble. Nevertheless, he's likely to play against Mississippi State based on his probable designation on Monday evening's report.

Reid was out for the Arkansas and Texas matchups before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn, but he only played for four minutes. Reid also sat out against Missouri and Kentucky due to a hamstring injury.

"He's improving, progressing, getting better," Oats said Monday. "He'll be evaluated week-to-week. Not gonna go tomorrow. He's out, but they thought he looked good, so he's coming along."

Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, will very likely sit out for the rest of the season as Alabama is expected to keep him on redshirt.

Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.

Published
