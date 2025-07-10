Alabama Basketball Finalizing Three-Game Series With South Florida
Alabama men's basketball will face South Florida in a three-game series with the first coming in December, per Rocco Miller.
"NEWS: Alabama and South Florida have finalized a three-year series beginning in Tuscaloosa on December 17th," Miller wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). The series will move to the Yuengling Center in December of 2026, and back to Coleman Coliseum in 2027, per multiple sources."
Alabama head coach Nate Oats will reunite with former Crimson Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson, who is the Bulls' head coach. Before taking the South Florida job this offseason, Hodgson was Arkansas State's head coach in 2024-25 and UA defeated the Red Wolves 88-79 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Hodgson is one of five Nate Oats assistants who have become college basketball head coaches, as he joins Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State), Austin Claunch (UTSA), Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern), and most recently, Ryan Pannone, who took over at Arkansas State following Hodgson's departure.
Alabama and South Florida have only faced each other twice. The two programs are tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 7, 2013.
The Crimson Tide took the Bulls down 82-71 on Dec. 2, 2014 in Tuscaloosa following a big first-half performance. Rodney Cooper led Alabama with 20 points, but fellow starters Ricky Tarrant and Levi Randolph scored 17 and 14 respectively, while Justin Coleman and Michael Kessens combined for 20 points off the bench. Tarrant also recorded eight assists and five steals.
Alabama's 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
- Nov. 3: vs. North Dakota
- Nov. 8: at St. John’s
- Nov. 13: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 19: at Illinois (in Chicago)
- Nov. 24: vs. Gonzaga (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 25 vs. UNLV (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Dec. 3: vs. Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)
- Dec. 7: vs. UTSA
- Dec. 13: vs. Arizona (in Birmingham for C.M. Newton Classic)
- Dec. 17: vs. South Florida
- Dec. 21: vs. Kennesaw State (in Huntsville)
- TBD: vs. Yale