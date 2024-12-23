How to Watch: South Dakota State at No. 5 Alabama Basketball
After finishing its seven-game gauntlet of a slate with a 5-2 record, all but one of which were on the road/neutral site two weeks ago, the then-No. 6 Alabama men's basketball team had what was expected to be two more relaxing games against mid-major opponents this past week.
However, this was not the case against then-4-8 North Dakota as the Crimson Tide escaped with a 97-90 road win this past Wednesday evening. The Crimson Tide struggled on both sides of the ball in the first half, but an offensive awakening in the second period was enough to take a lead late and maintain it until the final buzzer. That said, Alabama cruised to a dominant 81-54 home victory over then-8-2 Kent State on Sunday, which was heavily due to the Tide's performance defensively and on the boards.
Now ranked at No. 5 in the AP Poll, Alabama now prepares for South Dakota State as it will host the Jackrabbits on Sunday. This will also be the Crimson Tide's final non-conference matchup before SEC play.
How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama vs. South Dakota State
Who: South Dakota State at (9-5, 0-0 Summit League) No. 6 Alabama (10-2, 0-0 SEC)
When: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SECN+/ESPN+
Series vs. South Dakota State: The Crimson Tide leads 3-0 with the only matchup occurring on Nov. 9, 2012.
Last meeting with South Dakota State: The Crimson Tide took down the Jackrabbits 78-65 on Dec. 3, 2022. Former Alabama and current Brooklyn Nets forward led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-12 from downtown, while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing four assists. Fellow former Alabama forward and current Charlotte Hornets rising star Brandon Miller finished with 16 points and nine boards while point guard Mark Sears tallied 19 points.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide cruised to a dominant 81-54 home victory over then-8-2 Kent State on Sunday. The result was heavily due to Alabama's performance defensively and on the boards. Sears and guard Aden Holloway led the way offensively with 16 and 13 points respectively, but forwards Grant Nelson and Mouhamed Dioubate plus center Clifford Omoruyi combined for 34 rebounds, including 12 on the offensive glass.
Last time out, South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits defeated Chadron State 87-72 this past Thursday behind a strong start in the first half. Guards Joe Sayler and Kalen Garry led the team in points with 16 apiece on a combined 11-of-17 shooting, including a stellar 8-of-14 clip from long range.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (17.8)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.7)
- Assists: Mark Sears (3.9)
South Dakota State Stat Leaders
- Points: Oscar Cluff (16.6)
- Rebounds: Oscar Cluff (10.8)
- Assists: Oscar Cluff (2.7)