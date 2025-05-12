Labaron Philon Not Competing in NBA Combine 5x5 Scrimmages
Former Alabama freshman guard Labaron Philon will not be competing in the 5x5 scrimmage portion of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine later this week, per ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.
Philon is among seven other projected second-round picks who aren't participating in the scrimmages, as he joins Tyrese Proctor (Duke), Rocco Zikarsky (Australia), Chaz Lanier (Tennessee), Johni Broome (Auburn), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton), Drake Powell (North Carolina) and Alex Condon (Florida).
It is uncertain at this time why Philon won't be participating in the scrimmage portion of the combine, which is built for prospects to impress NBA scouts in a live basketball environment.
Although it will likely be in the second round, Philon is widely expected to hear his name called on either June 25 or 26. The scrimmages can act as a double-edged sword, as an individual's performance can increase or decrease draft stock.
Philon became a household name over the course of the season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft as he's been included in many mock drafts for quite some time. He finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Nevertheless, former Alabama guard Mark Sears and forward Grant Nelson, who are out of collegiate eligibility and aren't exactly guaranteed to be drafted, will each be participating in the scrimmages.
Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer was also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist as he eyes an NBA future.
Sears will play for Team Mueller during the NBA Combine scrimmages and will wear the jersey No. 6. Here's a look at his team:
- Mark Sears, Alabama, PG
- Koby Brea, Kentucky, SG
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis, SG
- Kam Jones, Marquette, PG
- Jamir Watkins, Florida State, SF
- Izan Almansa, Perth (Australia), C
- Karter Knox, Arkansas, SF
- Michael Ruzic, Joventut (Spain), PF
- Max Shulga, VCU, SG
- Lachlan Olbrich, Illawarra (Australia), PF
Nelson played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Like Sears, Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and Oats believes "he's a skilled big that NBA teams want" but might have to sign a two-way contract for a shot.
Nelson will play for Team Williams during the NBA Combine scrimmages and will wear the jersey No. 61. Here's a look at his team:
- Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, C
- Neoklis Avdalas, Peristeri (Greece), SF
- Ben Henshall, Perth (Austrailia), SG
- Milos Uzan, Houston, PG
- Brice Williams, Nebraska, SG
- Sion James, Duke, SG
- Grant Nelson, Alabama, PF
- Micah Peavy, Georgetown, SF
- Tamar Bates, Missouri, SG
- Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga, PG