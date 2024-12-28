Alabama Football ReliaQuest Bowl Practice Report- Saturday
Notes, observations, injury updates and footage from the Crimson Tide's second practice in Tampa.
TAMPA, Fla.–– The Crimson Tide was back on the practice fields at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa on Saturday afternoon in full pads as No. 11 Alabama continues preparation for the matchup against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The media was allowed to watch three periods of Saturday's practice. Here are some notes and observations:
Alabama Practice Notes- Dec. 28, 2024
- Kadyn Proctor was back practicing with the offensive line on Saturday after being off to the side on the bikes on Friday. When the offensive line was running drlls in order, the first team from left to right was the same order it has been more the majority of the season: Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Elijah Pritchet.
- I put in Friday's report, that Malachi Moore, Que Robinson and Deontae Lawson were all off to the side rehabbing. I also saw safety Keon Sabb, wide receiver Cole Adams and freshman wide receiver Amari Jefferson in street clothes today.
- Jalen Hale continued to be the only non-quarterback in a no-contact black jersey.
- Jaylen Mbakwe was once again working on the offensive side for the entire media viewing period.
- At one point while the second team defense was working with the scout team practice, starting linebacker Jihaad Campbell went and pulled aside freshman linebacker Cayden Jones to give him what appeared to be correction/encouragement.
- The early enrollees that are down at practice with the Crimson Tide were going through practice like everyone else while also working on the scout team.
- Kalen DeBoer spent the majority of the media viewing period with the offensive side of the ball.
- The team was still practicing at the same high school in Tampa, but did move fields today. On Friday, they were on the actual football field at Berkeley Prep, but today they were on what appeared to be Berkeley's practice fields.
- One of the biggest benefits of Alabama playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl is the beautiful Tampa weather in December. Temperatures were in the high 70s during the Crimson Tide's practice.
- Several of the players are scheduled to speak to the media after practice, and later this afternoon, the team will be headed to Busch Gardens.
Read more: Alabama Has 'Plenty of Motivations' for ReliaQuest Bowl Against Michigan
Alabama 'Really Optimistic' About Justin Jefferson Returning Next Season
How to Watch the ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan
Published |Modified