Jalil Bethea Transferring to Alabama Basketball
Alabama basketball landed a commitment from the transfer portal on Sunday in former Miami guard Jalil Bethea––who made the announcement via his Instagram.
The highly touted transfer portal target chose Alabama over Kansas State, NC State and a potential return to the Hurricanes. Bethea will be a sophomore in 2025-26 after spending his first collegiate year in Miami.
Bethea becomes the Crimson Tide's third addition from the transfer portal, as he joins former Bucknell center Noah Williamson, who committed on March 31, and former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen who revealed his next college basketball chapter on April 3.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder out of Archbishop Wood in Philadelphia, Pa. was a 5-star recruit ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the 2024 class, the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania, per 247 Sports.
Perhaps most notably, Bethea was a McDonald's All-American on Team East. He faced off against 2024-25 Crimson Tide forwards Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid on Team West on April 2, 2024. Sherrell is officially returning for 2025-26 and will be teammates with Bethea, but Reid still has a decision to make.
In 31 games (16 starts) this season in 18.9 minutes per game, Bethea averaged 7.1 points on 36.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep, with 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals. Nevertheless, this was a season to forget for the Hurricanes as Miami finished 7-24 (3-17 ACC).
Bethea becomes the fifth guard on the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 roster. The team is now up to 10 players, meaning there are three spots left.
BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.
2025-26 Roster as of April 6
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as a junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as a sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)
Pending Decision
G Labaron Philon (Could declare for NBA Draft)
F Derrion Reid
F Jarin Stevenson