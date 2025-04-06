Bama Central

Jalil Bethea Transferring to Alabama Basketball

The former Miami guard and McDonald's All-American is the Crimson Tide's third addition from the portal.

Hunter De Siver

Dec 7, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) celebrates after scoring against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) celebrates after scoring against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama basketball landed a commitment from the transfer portal on Sunday in former Miami guard Jalil Bethea––who made the announcement via his Instagram.

The highly touted transfer portal target chose Alabama over Kansas State, NC State and a potential return to the Hurricanes. Bethea will be a sophomore in 2025-26 after spending his first collegiate year in Miami.

Bethea becomes the Crimson Tide's third addition from the transfer portal, as he joins former Bucknell center Noah Williamson, who committed on March 31, and former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen who revealed his next college basketball chapter on April 3.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder out of Archbishop Wood in Philadelphia, Pa. was a 5-star recruit ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the 2024 class, the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania, per 247 Sports.

Perhaps most notably, Bethea was a McDonald's All-American on Team East. He faced off against 2024-25 Crimson Tide forwards Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid on Team West on April 2, 2024. Sherrell is officially returning for 2025-26 and will be teammates with Bethea, but Reid still has a decision to make.

In 31 games (16 starts) this season in 18.9 minutes per game, Bethea averaged 7.1 points on 36.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep, with 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals. Nevertheless, this was a season to forget for the Hurricanes as Miami finished 7-24 (3-17 ACC).

Bethea becomes the fifth guard on the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 roster. The team is now up to 10 players, meaning there are three spots left.

BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

2025-26 Roster as of April 6

F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as a junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as a sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)

Pending Decision

G Labaron Philon (Could declare for NBA Draft)
F Derrion Reid
F Jarin Stevenson

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball