Alabama basketball's three members of the 2027 class signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Chase Lumpkin, Zion Green and Yohane Kabongo have put the pen to paper during the early signing period, which runs through Nov. 18. This trio has made Alabama the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, per the 247Sports Composite.

In a collaborative effort with assistant coach Preston Murphy and Alabama's staff, head coach Nate Oats previewed his three freshmen for the 2027-28 season.

“We are excited to welcome these three young men into our program who are not only great players but exceptional men who will be great additions to our program," Oats said in a press release. "As a class, this group are proven winners throughout their high school careers and possess great positional size combined with elite athleticism. The ability for these players to guard multiple positions on defense while being playmakers on the offensive end will provide great value to our program. We are excited to welcome them and their families to the Alabama basketball program.”

Lumpkin, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound four-star guard from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, is a consensus top-30 prospect. He was ranked as the No. 26 player in the class of 2027, the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Georgia at the time of his commitment on Sept. 9. Lumpkin chose the Tide over Michigan, UConn, Auburn, Arkansas and more.

“Chase can put a defense on its heels as soon as he crosses half court," Oats said. "His deep three-point range forces defenders to pick him up early, and once they close the gap, he has the feel to create for his teammates and the explosiveness to finish above the rim. Defensively, his size, active hands, and 6-10 wingspan give him the tools to guard multiple positions, disrupt passing lanes and become an excellent rebounder for his position. We are excited to welcome he and his family to Tuscaloosa.”

Green, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star forward from AZ Compass Prep, was ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit on ESPN's SCNext100 and the No. 2 power forward at the time of his commitment on Oct. 31. Other schools that heavily pursued Green included Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Kansas. Green told ESPN, "They've (Alabama) stuck with me throughout this entire process, even when I wasn't what I am now."

“Zion is an extremely skilled forward that is able to stretch the floor on the offensive end with his three-point shooting range," Oats said. "At 6-foot-9, he has the guard skills to create off the bounce and the size to defend multiple positions. We identified him early as one of the few combo forwards who can dictate a matchup no matter who’s guarding him. He uses his size to score over smaller defenders and his quickness to take bigger defenders off the dribble. We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Tuscaloosa.”

Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kabongo, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound 4-star big man at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, was ranked as the No. 91 prospect nationally, the No. 13 center and the No. 19 player in the state at the time of his commitment on Nov. 8, per the 247Sports Composite. Kabongo is also the No. 67 recruit on ESPN's SCNext100.

“Yohane is an elite athlete combined with also being a great rim protector," Oats said. "On the offensive end, he puts vertical pressure on the rim, proving himself to be an exceptional rim runner and lob threat anywhere within the half court. Yohane has the capabilities to guard one through five and play within different coverages because of his elite athleticism. He is one of the most versatile defenders in the country. He and his family will be a great addition to our program.”

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