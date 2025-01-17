Slow Start Too Much for No. 19 Alabama to Overcome against No. 2 South Carolina
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 19 Alabama would love to have a do-over of the first four minutes of Thursday’s game against No. 2 South Carolina in women’s college basketball action.
After a quick Alabama bucket to open the game, the Gamecocks went on a 10-0 run while the Crimson Tide was 0-for-8 shooting and that proved to be the difference as South Carolina won 76-58, taking its sixth straight win over a ranked opponent.
Alabama (16-3, 3-2 SEC) hung with the Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0) the rest of the game, but never closed the deficit to more than four points.
Zaay Green and Essence Cody each scored 15 points to lead Alabama. Aaliyah Nye scored 12.
Joyce Edwards scored 21 points to lead South Carolina. Milay Fulwiley had 16 points while Chloe Kitts scored 10 points with 13 rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao added 11.
Alabama was off the mark, going 5 of 18 in the first quarter. Poor shooting wasn’t the only reason for slow start. South Carolina was quicker in the paint offensively, scoring easy layups. On the other end, the Gamecocks locked down the Crimson Tide, forcing tough shots and not allowing second-chance points.
Alabama found its footing and fought back, getting to within four points in the second quarter, but the Gamecocks quickly went back up by 12 to squash the Crimson Tide’s momentum.
The Crimson Tide clawed back again in the fourth quarter, closing to within five points before South Carolina surged ahead by nine and later closed out the final four minutes with a 12-2 run.
South Carolina dominated the boards with 51 to Alabama’s 34. Three-point shooting was bad for both teams. Alabama was an abysmal 4 of 22 while South Carolina was 3 of 20.
Maybe the result would have been different had the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer been on the court. Sarah Ashlee Barker has a lower-leg injury and hasn’t played since Jan. 2.