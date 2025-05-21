Taylor Bol Bowen Shares Past Experiences With Alabama Player, Assistant
Alabama men's basketball signed four transfers this offseason, including former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen on April 4.
In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Oftentimes, players will transfer to certain programs based on past relationships with players and/or coaches in them. Bol Bowen explained to On3's Joe Tipton on Tuesday night that Alabama head coach Nate Oats' system and recent success were big reasons for him transferring, but he's also friends with Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway.
"I've known Biz (Aden Holloway) for a while," Bol Bowen said. "We played together at Hoop Summit. I was chill with him there. We played together at another camp too. You just know like playing against each other, like CP3, we played them. I remember we beat them, though.
"I always remember just playing against guys, and Biz was always elite because he was a McDonald's [All-American]. I would tell him during games 'You're gonna show everybody what you can really do. Everyone will know his name.' He's a really good shooter."
Holloway, a sophomore guard last season, transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn this past offseason knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.
With 2024-25 starting Alabama guards Mark Sears, Labaron Philon and Chris Youngblood not returning next season due to exhausted eligibility and early NBA Draft entry, Holloway's role is naturally expected to increase. And while Bol Bowen looks forward to being teammates with an old friend, he's just as excited to reunite with a former coach.
"Me and [Alabama assistant coach] Preston [Murphy] are real close," Bol Bowen said. "I was talking to him earlier today and he's just like, 'Man, you know, you got to win. We've got a chance to get championships.'
"Me and Preston have just been close ever since he coached me [as an assistant for the Expressions Elite EYBL team in 2022] when I was younger. I felt like he was able to get the best out of me a lot. He understood how to push me, hit certain buttons to press me.
"He's always very competitive in everything he does. He wants to be the best if we play ping pong, shooting pool, whatever. And I always want to be the best too. I always want to be HIM, so it goes hand in hand."
Oats has considered Murphy as Alabama's general manager on countless occasions. He's referred to this assistant as one of the best recruiters in the country as he played a large part in adding every single player on the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 roster.