5 Predictions About Crimson Tide Players in 2025 NFL Draft: Just A Minute
We're sort of in no-man's land in college football this week as most schools just held finals, the College Football Playoff will get under way next weekend and will be joined by a steady stream of bowl games, and the winter transfer portal is open until Dec. 28.
For the Alabama Crimson Tide, the mass exodus of players that many predicted hasn't quite happened as expected. Yes, there have been some departures via the transfer portal, and some non-seniors will be leaving for the 2025 NFL Draft as well. But the surprise at the end of the regular season ended up being the lack of opt-outs for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on Dec. 31.
"Hell yeah I’m playing," linebacker Jihaad Campbell recently told reporters, and in a way that he expected everyone else to be making the trip to Tampa, Fla., as well.
Campbell may be a junior, but he's still just 20 years old. One of the team's defensive MVPs this season, he leads Alabama and ranks fifth in the SEC with 106 total tackles, including 11.5 for loss and five sacks. Interior linebacker may not be the most coveted of positions in the NFL nowadays, but he's in the mix to be a first- or second-round selection when the draft is held April 24-26.
We're still five-plus months from witnessing the first draft hosted by the Green Bay Packers, so everything lis the equivalent of trying to hit moving targets, but there are some things that already stand out when it comes to the Crimson Tide. Consequently, here are five predictions that will likely, if not almost certainly, happen:
1. None of the hype will matter before the Senior Bowl
There's a very important reason why this is true: Most NFL scouting departments don't even get together in person until the annual trip to Mobile for the all-star game known as the Senior Bowl near the end of January. It's also their first chance to see many of the key players standing side by side, so they can start making direct comparisons. From that point on, the draft approach changes as there's more direct evaluations, position rankings, and the teams start to have a good feel about their biggest needs. By the time they start attending pro day workouts on campuses they're beginning to zero in on their draft priorities and who might be someone to consider and target with their picks. Consequently any hype you hear or see before the Senior Bowl is probably just that, hype.
2. Jalen Milroe's stock will rise
Wherever Milroe's stock is currently rated by most, it will go up. This is primarily true for two reasons. 1) The stock of most coveted quarterbacks in a draft almost always rises, especially late in the process, and 2) He's going to pass the eye test in a big way. Milroe is already considered the best duel-threat quarterback in the draft and he's bigger than most others, including a those already in the league. Factor in that he hits the long ball, has improved as a pro-style quarterback, and recently won the academic Heisman, the Campbell Trophy, and most coaches think they can work with anyone, and yes, Milroe will be a high pick. The only question is how high. Finally, look at the other list of top quarterbacks: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado; Cam Ward, Miami (Fla.); Drew Allar, Penn State; Carson Beck, Georgia; Quinn Ewers, Texas; Kurtis Rourke, Indiana; Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss; Dillon Gabriel, Oregon and Garrett Nussmeier, LSU. How many of them really stand out?
3. Alabama will have three players selected in first two rounds
Unless one of them suffers a major injury, look for Milroe, Campbell and offensive lineman Tyler Booker to be the three top Crimson Tide selections this year. You don't see too many guards go that early in a draft, but NFL teams have been warming up to the idea when the player is that good and that physically imposing. There have been eight first-round guards over the last four drafts and another five went in the second round.
4. The over-under on Alabama draft picks is 10 ... for now
Ten has sort of been the norm recently (three of the last four drafts), but this year there won't be as many players near the top, meaning rounds 1-3, as usual. Alabama players haven't declared for the draft yet, but the most likely to be in it include:
Booker
Campbell
Domani Jackson, cornerback
Tim Keenan III, DT
Deontae Lawson, linebacker
Milroe
Malachi Moore, safety
LT Overton, defensive tackle
Jaeden Roberts, guard
Tim Smith, defensive tackle
There's sort of an X-factor with Lawson, who missed the second half of the season with an significant injury, and two other players especially: safety Keon Sabb, who suffered a broken foot at midseason, and punter James Burnip.
5. The only former Alabama playmakers who will get drafted will be from other schools
We're going to define a playmaker as an electric talent who gets the ball in the offense, so we're primarily talking about running backs, wide receivers and some tight ends. Travis Hunter from Colorado is probably in a class by himself in this draft, followed by Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan because he's 6-4, and Luther Burden III of Missouri. Meanwhile, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren stand out as well for their positions that may not be as coveted. But right behind the wide receivers in particular are two names Alabama fans are very familiar with, Isaiah Bond at Texas, and Ja’Corey Brooks from Louisville. The closest Alabama fans might see from the actove Crimson Tide bowl roster is ... CJ Dippre?
