Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls Entering NCAA Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll as it entered the highly anticipated SEC Tournament.
The Crimson Tide rolled over Kentucky in the final quarterfinal, 99-70. Alabama never trailed and five players finished in double figures, including a season-high 21 points from Labaron Philon.
The Crimson Tide got blown out by Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals, 104-82. Grant Nelson left the game in the first half with an injury, and Alabama never seemed to recover. Chris Youngblood led the Tide with 14 points.
So, after a week that featured a blowout win and loss, the Crimson Tide moved down to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 but remained at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
Nevertheless, this number won't be attached to Alabama for the rest of the year, as the Tide is the No. 2 seed in East Region for the 2025 NCAA Tournament and will face 15-seed Robert Morris on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio.
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (49), 31-3, 1463
- Houston (6), 30-4, 1394
- Florida (2), 30-4, 1370
- Auburn (2), 28-5, 1291
- St. John's, 30-4, 1225
- Tennessee, 27-7, 1174
- Alabama, 25-8, 1120
- Michigan State, 27-6, 1080
- Texas Tech, 25-8, 926
- Louisville, 27-7, 809
- Maryland, 25-8, 764
- Clemson, 27-6, 746
- Wisconsin, 26-9, 732
- Michigan, 25-9, 681
- Iowa State, 24-9, 641
- Memphis, 29-5, 636
- BYU, 24-9, 563
- Kentucky, 22-11, 511
- Texas A&M, 22-10, 457
- Saint Mary's 28-5, 306
- Arizona, 22-12, 253
- Purdue, 22-11, 227
- Missouri, 22-11, 159
- Gonzaga, 25-8, 151
- Oregon, 24-9, 115
Others Receiving Votes: Drake 107, Marquette 69, UC San Diego 57, Illinois 55, VCU 28, Creighton 28, Mississippi 13, McNeese St. 4, UConn 4, Colorado St. 4, Kansas 3, High Point 3, UCLA 3, Akron 3.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (25), 31-3, 764
- Houston (2), 30-4, 731
- Florida (3), 30-4, 715
- Auburn (1), 28-5, 672
- St. John's, 30-4, 643
- Tennessee, 27-7, 634
- Michigan State, 27-6, 568
- Alabama, 25-8, 556
- Texas Tech, 25-8, 498
- Wisconsin, 26-9, 445
- Louisville, 27-7, 426
- Maryland, 25-8, 401
- Clemson, 27-6, 378
- Iowa State, 24-9, 361
- Michigan 25-9, 329
- Memphis, 29-5, 272
- BYU, 24-9, 235
- Texas A&M, 22-10, 233
- Saint Mary's, 28-5, 209
- Arizona, 22-12, 177
- Kentucky, 22-11, 164
- Purdue, 22-11, 154
- Gonzaga, 25-8, 93
- Missouri, 22-11, 90
- Marquette, 23-10, 68
Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Illinois
Others Receiving Votes: Drake 46; UC San Diego 37; Oregon 35; VCU 33; Creighton 33; Illinois 27; Kansas 16; UConn 12; Baylor 7; Colorado State 6; UCLA 3; Ole Miss 2; Vanderbilt 1; North Carolina 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (Texas win, Auburn loss): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 16 (Missouri loss, Kentucky win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- End of Regular Season (Florida loss, Auburn win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After SEC Tournament (Kentucky win, Florida loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll