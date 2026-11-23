Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls Entering Players Era
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Alabama entered the 2026-27 season as the No. 16 program in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide cruised past Kennesaw State 109-91 at home on Nov. 17. This served as a reunion for Owls head coach Antoine Pettway, who played at UA in the early 2000s and previously served as an assistant under Alabama head coach Nate Oats.
Following the victory, Alabama moved up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and remained at No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.
Alabama only won by two in the second half against Kennesaw State, but a 56-40 lead at the break was more than enough to get the job done. Aden Holloway led UA with 19 points, with Amari Allen, Cole Cloer, Drew Fielder, Jaxon Richardson and Anderson Diaz scoring between 11 and 15 points.
Alabama basketball will compete in the third annual Players Era event in Las Vegas this upcoming week. The Crimson Tide is part of the second session, which is known as the Players Era 16.
Alabama will first face Baylor on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Should Alabama win, it'll go head-to-head with the victor of Gonzaga-Kansas State on Thanksgiving. Should the Tide lose to Baylor, it would play the loser of Gonzaga-Kansas State on the same Nov. 26 date in a consolation bracket.
UA is one of seven teams in the Players Era 16 that is ranked in the latest AP Top 25: No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 13 St. John's, No. 17 Miami, No. 22 Gonzaga, No. 25 Louisville.
AP Top 25 After Week 3
Rank, Team, Record, Points, First Place Votes in parentheses
- Houston, 6-0, 1,466 (55)
- Virginia, 7-0, 1,316 (4)
- Florida, 6-1, 1,262
- Illinois, 5-1, 1,200
- Texas Tech, 5-0, 1,185
- UCLA, 6-0, 1,183
- Texas, 6-0, 1,114
- Arizona, 4-1, 1,073
- Tennessee, 5-0, 1,047
- UConn, 4-1, 976
- Michigan State, 5-1, 924
- Kansas, 5-1, 852
- St. John's, 5-0, 768
- Vanderbilt, 6-0, 688
- Alabama, 5-0, 586
- Duke, 4-2, 468
- Miami (Fla.), 5-1, 467
- USC, 6-0, 454
- BYU, 5-0, 418
- LSU, 6-0, 325
- Nebraska, 6-0, 319
- Gonzaga, 3-1, 262
- Indiana, 6-0, 237
- Memphis, 5-1, 203
- Miami, 3-1, 183
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 96, Minnesota 25, Iowa State 20, Arkansas 16, Baylor 13, High Point 10, Pittsburgh 5, West Virginia 4, Seton Hall 2, Michigan 2, Notre Dame 2, Utah State 2, Georgetown 1, Texas State 1.
Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 20 in AP Poll, No. 28 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Sam Houston win, Arkansas State win): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Oakland win, Seton Hall win): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Kennesaw State win): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver