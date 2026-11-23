Alabama entered the 2026-27 season as the No. 16 program in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide cruised past Kennesaw State 109-91 at home on Nov. 17. This served as a reunion for Owls head coach Antoine Pettway, who played at UA in the early 2000s and previously served as an assistant under Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

Following the victory, Alabama moved up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and remained at No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

Alabama only won by two in the second half against Kennesaw State, but a 56-40 lead at the break was more than enough to get the job done. Aden Holloway led UA with 19 points, with Amari Allen, Cole Cloer, Drew Fielder, Jaxon Richardson and Anderson Diaz scoring between 11 and 15 points.

Alabama basketball will compete in the third annual Players Era event in Las Vegas this upcoming week. The Crimson Tide is part of the second session, which is known as the Players Era 16.

Alabama will first face Baylor on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Should Alabama win, it'll go head-to-head with the victor of Gonzaga-Kansas State on Thanksgiving. Should the Tide lose to Baylor, it would play the loser of Gonzaga-Kansas State on the same Nov. 26 date in a consolation bracket.

UA is one of seven teams in the Players Era 16 that is ranked in the latest AP Top 25: No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 13 St. John's, No. 17 Miami, No. 22 Gonzaga, No. 25 Louisville.

AP Top 25 After Week 3

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First Place Votes in parentheses

Houston, 6-0, 1,466 (55) Virginia, 7-0, 1,316 (4) Florida, 6-1, 1,262 Illinois, 5-1, 1,200 Texas Tech, 5-0, 1,185 UCLA, 6-0, 1,183 Texas, 6-0, 1,114 Arizona, 4-1, 1,073 Tennessee, 5-0, 1,047 UConn, 4-1, 976 Michigan State, 5-1, 924 Kansas, 5-1, 852 St. John's, 5-0, 768 Vanderbilt, 6-0, 688 Alabama, 5-0, 586 Duke, 4-2, 468 Miami (Fla.), 5-1, 467 USC, 6-0, 454 BYU, 5-0, 418 LSU, 6-0, 325 Nebraska, 6-0, 319 Gonzaga, 3-1, 262 Indiana, 6-0, 237 Memphis, 5-1, 203 Miami, 3-1, 183

Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 96, Minnesota 25, Iowa State 20, Arkansas 16, Baylor 13, High Point 10, Pittsburgh 5, West Virginia 4, Seton Hall 2, Michigan 2, Notre Dame 2, Utah State 2, Georgetown 1, Texas State 1.

Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 20 in AP Poll, No. 28 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (Sam Houston win, Arkansas State win): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Oakland win, Seton Hall win): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Kennesaw State win): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

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