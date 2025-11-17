Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Week 2
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball is now two weeks into its 2025-26 season, and holds a 2-1 record to start non-conference play.
The Crimson Tide entered the season at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and moved up to No. 8 after dominating North Dakota 91-62 at home and outlasting then-No. 5 St. John's 103-96 in Madison Square Garden.
Alabama only had one game this past week, but it was against then-No. 2 Purdue. The Crimson Tide fell to the Boilermakers 87-80 at home on Thursday night. The slim loss moved Alabama down to No. 11 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25
- Purdue (44), 4-0, 1502
- Houston (12), 4-0, 1457
- UConn (2), 4-0, 1389
- Arizona (2), 4-0, 1314
- Duke (1), 5-0, 1277
- Louisville, 4-0, 1161
- Michigan, 3-0, 1103
- Illinois, 4-0, 1017
- BYU, 3-1, 972
- Florida, 3-1, 949
- Alabama, 2-1, 928
- Kentucky, 3-1, 798
- Gonzaga, 4-0, 772
- St. John's, 2-1, 732
- Texas Tech, 3-1, 678
- Iowa State, 3-0, 664
- Michigan State, 3-0, 585
- North Carolina, 4-0, 516
- UCLA, 3-1, 423
- Tennessee, 3-0, 416
- Arkansas, 3-1, 247
- Auburn, 3-1, 188
- Wisconsin, 3-0, 180
- Kansas, 3-1, 132
- NC State, 3-0, 97
Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 71, Indiana 65, Vanderbilt 57, Oregon 28, Ohio St. 21, Southern Cal 16, Georgetown 16, Creighton 12, Baylor 11, Saint Mary's 8, Missouri 7, Mississippi 5, Iowa 3, Utah St. 2, Georgia 2, Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, Stanford 1, Kansas St 1.
While the margin on the scoreboard was close against Purdue, and it was a tight race throughout, the same could not be said about the rebounding battle. The Boilermakers finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds compared to Alabama's seven, and 52 total boards to the Crimson Tide's 28. UA guard Aden Holloway scored 21 points, but it wasn't enough compared to Purdue guard Braden Smith's 29 and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn's 19.
Oats' disgust was evident throughout the postgame press conference, repeatedly mentioning that the tougher and harder-playing team won the game. Purdue has a big frontcourt, but Alabama has plenty of athletic and capable players to avoid a rebounding disparity that large.
Not a single Alabama player finished with more than four rebounds. Aden Holloway led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 21 points. Alabama's leading scorer on the season, Labaron Philon, struggled from the floor and finished with 11 points. He missed a crucial one-and-one with 1:16 to go and Alabama trailing 82-80.
Nevertheless, Alabama must turn the page, as it'll face No. 8 Illinois in Chicago on Wednesday. This is the latter portion of a neutral-site two-game series between these programs, as Alabama defeated Illinois 100-87 on Nov. 20, 2024 last season in the Birmingham venue, Legacy Arena at BJCC for the C.M. Newton Classic.
Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:
- Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll