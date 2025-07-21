2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs
Jam Miller didn't wait around until after Alabama's bowl game against Michigan in January to declare his intentions for 2025. Before his junior season even ended, Miller made it clear that he would be remaining with the Crimson Tide for his senior campaign, now with his opportunity to be Alabama's No. 1 back.
Miller split time with Justice Haynes at the position last season (while also having to share a lot of the running reps with quarterback Jalen Milroe), but with Haynes transferring to Michigan, Miller will start the season as Alabama's top guy at running back. He had 145 carries for 668 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2024 along with another 155 yards on 16 catches as a receiving threat out of the backfield.
Outside of Miller, there's not another player among the other five scholarship backs with a ton of rushing reps in a Crimson Tide uniform. Redshirt sophomore Richard Young suffered a leg injury in Week 3 against Wisconsin that kept him from having a bigger role out of the backfield last season. As a highly-touted player out of high school that's had to wait his turn at Alabama, Young should be the Tide's No. 2 running back on the depth chart in 2025.
True sophomore Daniel Hill is entering just his second season at Alabama, but he received some really high praise from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at the end of spring football.
"Daniel Hill, I thought, was one of the guys who maybe stood out as much as anybody this spring," Grubb said back in April. "I thought he really did a nice job. Physical runner. Very nimble for how big he is–– can stick his foot in the ground and get vertical. Excellent pass catcher out of the backfield. Showed a lot of toughness throughout the spring. I thought he really showed up quite a bit and improved as much as anybody else”
Alabama added Louisiana transfer Dre Washington from the portal back in January. Washington spent four seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns, which included three years of game experience. Over those three seasons, he racked up 229 carries for 1,343 yards and nine touchdowns. He adds a level of depth and experience to the backfield.
Redshirt freshman Kevin Riley and true freshman A.K. Dear round out the position group. Riley had 10 carries for 30 yards last season. It is unlikely that either will see a ton of meaningful reps, but Grubb likes the options he has at the position.
Six scholarship running backs is a lot to carry at one time, but seasons like 2022 are a perfect example of why depth at the position is never a bad thing. Plus, Alabama often utilizes backup running backs on special teams.
"Last year's squad would probably tell you six ain't enough," Grubb said. "Running back is a tough position, a physical position to have to play every day. So I think the development of that spot, even when you feel really good about your top three or four guys, you still know there's an opportunity for the fifth guy. And so I think developing those guys behind the top three or four is critical. I feel really happy with where we're at."
Alabama's running backs should have more opportunities this season with Milroe no longer at quarterback, but with a new offensive coordinator in Grubb, it isn't yet fully known how much the run game will be part of the Crimson Tide offense in 2025.
Projected Depth Chart
1. Jam Miller
2. Richard Young
3. Dre Washington
4. Daniel Hill
5. A.K. Dear
6. Kevin Riley
2025 Alabama Running Backs
Jam Miller- Senior, 5-10, 221 lbs
Three-year contributor for the Crimson Tide. Appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman between special teams and offense. He was Alabama's second-leading rusher in 2024 with 668 yards and seven touchdowns. Miller has 12 combined touchdowns throughout his Alabama career.
Richard Young- Redshirt sophomore, 5-11, 212 lbs
Worked through an early-season injury in 2024. Finished the season with 27 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirted his first season after appearing in just three games in a crowded backfield behind Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Miller and Haynes.
Dre Washington- Redshirt senior, 5-9, 216 lbs
Experienced running back with over 200 collegiate carries at Louisiana. Washington had nearly 500 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground last season. He has over 1300 rushing yards over his career.
Daniel Hill- Sophonore, 6-1, 244 lbs
He appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2024, mainly in a special teams role, but also had 21 carries for 61 yards. Hill's lone touchdown of his young career came in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Western Kentucky. He also contributed one tackle on special teams.
A.K. Dear- Freshman, 6-1, 212 lbs
Dear was considered a top-five running back in the class of 2025 by the major recruiting services. The Quitman, Mississippi product rushed for over 2,000 yards his junior year of high school and was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game.
Kevin Riley, Redshirt freshman, 5-11, 191 lbs
Local product out of Tuscaloosa County High School. Redshirted last season after appearing in two games. He had 10 rushes for 30 yards. Riley was a unanimous four-star prospect coming out of high school.
This is the first in BamaCentral's summer position previews series.