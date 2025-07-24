2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Quarterbacks
Once Alabama's spring practice period ended in mid-April, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb did not shy away from pointedly assessing where the quarterback room stood. On April 14, Grubb declared that if the Crimson Tide had had a game scheduled the following day, Ty Simpson would start.
"He earned that," Grubb said. "Austin Mack made huge strides... Keelon [Russell] exceeded my expectations."
This revelation marked a definitive turning point in the race to determine which player will take the reins behind center in 2025 after Jalen Milroe started from 2023-24. There are three contenders: Simpson, Mack and Russell. They all bring their own strengths, but Simpson has held onto the lead since Grubb's initial endorsement.
In mid-June, Grubb said Simpson was still in front. Last week at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, a little more than a month after Grubb continued to stand by Simpson as the leader in the clubhouse, head coach Kalen DeBoer was in agreement.
"We did make it known at the end of spring if we played a game at that point, wouldn't have changed at this point because there's nothing that's happened as far as practicing, Ty Simpson would be the guy that would take the first snaps and be our starter," DeBoer said.
Experience is where Simpson has the edge over Mack and Russell. He has been in the program since 2022, playing multiple games every year since, while Mack has only appeared in one college contest and Russell is a true freshman. As an early enrollee, Russell does have the benefit of having gone through spring ball.
Simpson is a rarity in today's college football world. He lost out to Milroe in the quarterback competition to replace Bryce Young two years ago but did not transfer out, also not seeking a road elsewhere when DeBoer was hired in 2024. He has never started a college game; he is positioned to do so as Milroe's successor on August 30 at Florida State, after a multi-year wait for his chance.
Projected Depth Chart
1. Ty Simpson
2. Austin Mack/Keelon Russell
3. Keelon Russell/Austin Mack
2025 Alabama Quarterbacks
Ty Simpson- Redshirt junior, 6-2, 208 lbs
Alabama's current leader in the position battle has played in 16 career games, recording half a dozen each in 2023 and 2024. He has 381 combined passing yards, and despite three scores on the ground, his first collegiate touchdown pass has not happened yet. Simpson's highs in both completions and pass attempts were both logged last season, when he was 14-for-25.
Austin Mack- Redshirt sophomore, 6-6, 235 lbs
Mack being at Alabama was one of the dominoes to fall in the aftermath of Nick Saban's January 2024 retirement. He followed DeBoer from Washington following a redshirt season in 2023, featuring in one game last year and logging his first collegiate touchdown pass against Mercer. On June 12, Grubb described him as "probably the best pure thrower of the football" in the group.
Keelon Russell- Freshman, 6-3, 194 lbs
A true blue-chip prospect, Russell is a former five-star out of Duncanville High School in Texas. Russell enrolled early to participate in spring practice after flipping his commitment from SMU to Alabama in the summer of 2024. The reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year was the Elite 11 Finals MVP last season. He's not short on talent but lacks the college experience of Simpson and Mack.
Cade Carruth- Senior, 6-1, 215 lbs
Carruth has appeared in one game during his Alabama career, playing in the Crimson Tide's rout of Mercer last November. The Trussville native's uncle, former running back Paul Ott Carruth, played at Alabama in the 1980s before NFL stints with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.
John Cooper- Sophomore, 6-2, 195 lbs
This Mountain Brook High School product passed on an offer from New Mexico State and opted to stick (much) closer to home at Alabama after graduating high school. He did not play in any games last season.
John Gazzaniga- Freshman, 6-7, 252 lbs
The tallest quarterback on the roster by an inch, Gazzaniga committed to Alabama as a preferred walk-on in May. He played high school football at Rancho Santa Margarita in California. There aren't many freshman quarterbacks who go 250-plus, let alone stand 6'7".
