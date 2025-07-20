Crimson Tide Quarterback Target Locks in Commitment Date
One of the Tide's top remaining recruiting targets, 4-Star quarterback Tayden Kaawa from Orem High School in Utah, officially locked in his commitment date this week.
The 6-foot-4, 235 lb. signal caller has taken just a single official visit this summer, making the trip to Tuscaloosa on June 20, and now, according to Andrew Bone of Rivals, is set to commit on July 21.
He was a bit of a late addition to the Crimson Tide's radar, picking up his scholarship offer on June 11, but has seemingly been very high on Alabama throughout his recruitment. Kaawa has not announced a final list of schools, but he holds offers from the likes of Arizona, California, Oregon, BYU and many more outside of the Tide.
The Honolulu, Hawaii native is a physically impressive quarterback with a big time arm that can make nearly any throw on the field. Similar to Alabama's other 2026 commit at the position, Jett Thomalla, Kaawa put up massive numbers in his junior season.
Kaawa transferred to Orem High School ahead of 2024 and threw for over 3,000 yards with 28 touchdowns, all while completing 63 percent of his passes. He helped lead his team to a 9-3 record with a berth in the state semifinals where they fell to Timpview High School, 42-8.
With the addition of now a second quarterback in the class, the Crimson Tide is likely finished at the position, and can turn its attention to some of the remaining uncommitted targets such as 5-Star EDGE Anthony "Tank" Jones and more.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)