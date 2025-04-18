2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Tight End CJ Dippre
Tight end CJ Dippre came to the Capstone to prove he could play with the best. Dippre transferred from Maryland to Alabama after his sophomore season and put in two seasons of consistent play, showing his toughness, athleticism and versatility in college football toughest conference.
Dippre made 65 receptions for 782 yards and three touchdowns across four college football seasons and is trying to follow in the footsteps of O.J. Howard (2017), Irv Smith Jr. (2019) and Cameron Latu (2023) and become the fourth Crimson Tide tight end drafted by NFL in the last decade.
The two-time Mackey Award watchlist member is an adequate blocker and solid pass catcher, but doesn't do either at outstanding level. However, his versatility and experience in high-level football makes him a draftable tight end for an NFL team looking for a utility pice.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 81
Position: Tight End
Hometown: Scranton, Pa.
High School: Lakeland High School
Recruiting Class: 2021
Recruiting Rating: 3-star tight end. Ranked No. 46 at his position by 247Sports
Did he play in an All-Star Game? No
Accomplishments
- Finished third in receptions and yards for the Crimson Tide in 2024 with 21 catches for 256 yards
- Named to Mackey Award Watch List in 2023 and 2024
- Appeared in 27 games with 24 starts over the last two season for the Crimson Tide
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-5
Weight: 256 pounds
Hand: 9 5/8"
Arm: 32’’
Wing: --
40-yard dash: 4.69
10-yard split: 1.56
Vertical jump: 34.5"
Broad jump: 10'
Bench Press: 32 Reps
What They're Saying
"Comfortable with his hand on the ground, Dippre has a developed feel for blocking landmarks and can create momentum to execute lead/down blocks (zero penalties in 2024). He isn't a zero as a pass catcher and has more talent than his stat line suggests (zero touchdown catches at Alabama), but he needs to be more consistent snapping breaks and finishing catches that require quick adjustments. Overall, Dippre doesn't have a true distinguishing trait as a blocker or receiver, but he is good enough in both areas to have a fighting chance at a roster spot. His special teams experience will be an asset in camp."- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Mock Draft
Dane Brugler of The Athletic mocks Dippre in the sixth round at pick No. 179 to the Cleveland Browns.
Projection
Rounds 5-7
The Last Word
Dippre at the NFL Combine on why he gravitated to playing tight end.
"So, I was always bigger than anybody really around, not even my grade, but area. My high school was 7-12th grade. When I was in seventh grade I was still bigger than a lot of the seniors and stuff like that. You've got to kind of endure that role. I always tried to hang out with older people just so I didn't look like I was hanging out with little kids. I grew into that role. I played quarterback all throughout high school. I got recruited as a quarterback, tight end, defensive end, stuff like that, maily like an athlete-role. I thought my best chance to get to the NFL was playing tight end so here I am."
This is the fourth story in a series of profiles of former Alabama Crimson Tide football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The previous three, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, offensive guardTyler Bookerand punterJames Burnip, are linked in this story.