Top Crimson Tide Targets React to 2025 A-Day
Alabama welcomed a massive crop of campus visitors for A-Day this past weekend. Take a look at some of their reactions.
While Alabama's first edition of a modified A-Day may not have gone exactly as many fans hoped it would, several things did go extremely well for the Crimson Tide. Alabama welcomed a massive crop of talented campus visitors, many of which seem to have come away with positive reactions from the trip.
Take a look at some of the social media reactions below from several of the Crimson Tide targets that were in town on Saturday.
2026 Football Targets
RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama
- 5-Star, No. 1 RB in nation
RB Michael Farley, Jr., 5-foot-11, 190lbs. - Richmond. Virginia
DL Brian Harris, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida
- 3-Star, No. 57 DL in nation
2027 Football Targets
OT Jake Hildebrand, 6-foot-6, 285 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona
- 5-Star, No. 1 OT in nation
OL Shavezz Dixon, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Leesburg, Georgia
TE Malik Howard, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Oak Ridge, Tennessee
LB Quinton Cypher, 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. - Raleigh, North Carolina
2028 Football Targets
EDGE Desmond Thomas, 6-foot-4, 274 lbs. - Wadley, Alabama
DB Cyion Smith, 6-foot-3, 160 lbs. - Blountstown, Florida
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
