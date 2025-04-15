Bama Central

Top Crimson Tide Targets React to 2025 A-Day

Alabama welcomed a massive crop of campus visitors for A-Day this past weekend. Take a look at some of their reactions.

Mason Woods

Nov 23, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide helmet prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide helmet prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
While Alabama's first edition of a modified A-Day may not have gone exactly as many fans hoped it would, several things did go extremely well for the Crimson Tide. Alabama welcomed a massive crop of talented campus visitors, many of which seem to have come away with positive reactions from the trip.

Take a look at some of the social media reactions below from several of the Crimson Tide targets that were in town on Saturday.

2026 Football Targets

RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama

  • 5-Star, No. 1 RB in nation

RB Michael Farley, Jr., 5-foot-11, 190lbs. - Richmond. Virginia

DL Brian Harris, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida

  • 3-Star, No. 57 DL in nation

2027 Football Targets

OT Jake Hildebrand, 6-foot-6, 285 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona

  • 5-Star, No. 1 OT in nation

OL Shavezz Dixon, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Leesburg, Georgia

TE Malik Howard, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Oak Ridge, Tennessee

LB Quinton Cypher, 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. - Raleigh, North Carolina

2028 Football Targets

EDGE Desmond Thomas, 6-foot-4, 274 lbs. - Wadley, Alabama

DB Cyion Smith, 6-foot-3, 160 lbs. - Blountstown, Florida

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

2027 Football Commits

  1. ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
  2. EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)

