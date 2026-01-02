Bama Central

Alabama Backup OL to Enter Transfer Portal

Olaus Alinen appeared in every game for the Crimson Tide this season.
Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Olaus Alinen (73) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
With Alabama's 2025 season ending on Thursday, and the transfer portal opening on Friday, there has already been a flurry of roster activity for the Crimson Tide.

Redshirt sophomore offensive linemen Olaus Alinen became the eighth overall player and sixth since the season ended to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Alinen tweeted, "God's plan," Friday evening.

Alinen appeared in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide, mainly on special teams. However, he did play 44 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, 21 of those came at left tackle, including a season-high at the position against Eastern Illinois. He also played three snaps at left guard, 17 snaps at right guard and was used as an extra blocker on jumbo formations on three snaps.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

