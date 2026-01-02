Alabama Backup OL to Enter Transfer Portal
In this story:
With Alabama's 2025 season ending on Thursday, and the transfer portal opening on Friday, there has already been a flurry of roster activity for the Crimson Tide.
Redshirt sophomore offensive linemen Olaus Alinen became the eighth overall player and sixth since the season ended to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Alinen tweeted, "God's plan," Friday evening.
Alinen appeared in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide, mainly on special teams. However, he did play 44 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, 21 of those came at left tackle, including a season-high at the position against Eastern Illinois. He also played three snaps at left guard, 17 snaps at right guard and was used as an extra blocker on jumbo formations on three snaps.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
This story will be updated
Read more on BamaCentral:
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_