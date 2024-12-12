Alabama's First Heisman Winner Mark Ingram Named to Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025
Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram headlines the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. Ingram, along with seven others, will be inducted on May 3, 2025.
Ingram is best known for becoming Alabama's first Heisman trophy winner, which he was awarded in 2009 on the way to Nick Saban's first national title at Alabama. The Crimson Tide running back was also a unanimous all-American that year and the SEC co-offensive player of the year.
Over his Crimson Tide career, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards and 42 touchdowns with another four touchdowns through the air. Ingram helped lay the foundation for the culture and program Saban was building in Tuscaloosa and remains an avid supporter of the University and football program.
He went on to be drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Ingram had an NFL career that spanned over a decade, bookending his career in New Orleans, but also having stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He was a three-time Pro-Bowler.
Ingram now works as a college football commentator for Fox Sports as a member of the "Big Noon Kickoff" cast.
Former Alabama women's tennis player Roberta Alison Baumgardner is also part of the 2025 class.
Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Roberta Alison Baumgardner
Keith Butler
Otis Davis
Jason Dufner
Mark Ingram
Mike Mitchell
Charles "Butch" Moore
Frank Warren
