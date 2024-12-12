Bama Central

Full 2025 Football Schedule for Every SEC Team

Which programs in the conference have the easiest and toughest slates?

Hunter De Siver

Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Although the 2024-25 college football season is yet to conclude, the SEC released its teams' full schedules on Wednesday evening.

In the 2025 schedule, SEC teams are set to play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent. Schools will play the same conference opponents in 2025 that they played in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons.

Here is every SEC team's schedule for the 2025 season:

Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Week 1 (Aug. 30): at Florida State Seminoles
  • Week 2 (Sept. 6): vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks
  • Week 3 (Sept. 13): vs. Wisconsin Badgers
  • Week 4 (Sept. 20): OPEN
  • Week 5 (Sept. 27): at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Week 6 (Oct. 4): vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Week 7 (Oct. 11): at Missouri Tigers
  • Week 8 (Oct. 18): vs. Tennessee Volunteers
  • Week 9 (Oct. 25): at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Week 10 (Nov. 1): OPEN
  • Week 11 (Nov. 8): vs. LSU Tigers
  • Week 12: (Nov. 15): vs. Oklahoma Sooners
  • Week 13 (Nov. 22): vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
  • Week 14 (Nov. 29): at Auburn Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Aug. 30: vs. Alabama A&M
  • Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas State
  • Sept. 13: at Ole Miss
  • Sept. 20: at Memphis
  • Sept. 27, Notre Dame
  • Oct. 4: OPEN
  • Oct. 11: at Tennessee
  • Oct. 18: Texas A&M
  • Oct. 25: Auburn
  • Nov. 1: Mississippi State
  • Nov. 8: OPEN
  • Nov. 15: at LSU
  • Nov. 22: at Texas
  • Nov. 29: vs. Missouri

Auburn Tigers

  • Aug. 30: at Baylor
  • Sept. 6: vs. Ball State
  • Sept. 13: vs. South Alabama
  • Sept. 20: at Oklahoma
  • Sept. 27: at Texas A&M
  • Oct. 4: OPEN
  • Oct. 11: vs. Georgia
  • Oct. 18: vs. Missouri.
  • Oct. 25: at Arkansas
  • Nov. 1: vs. Kentucky
  • Nov. 8: vs. Florida
  • Nov. 15: OPEN
  • Nov. 22: vs. Mercer
  • Nov. 29: vs. Alabama

Florida Gators

Aug. 30: vs. Long Island
Sept. 6: vs. South Florida
Sept. 13: at LSU
Sept. 20: at Miami
Sept. 27: OPEN
Oct. 4: vs. Texas
Oct. 11: at Texas A&M
Oct. 18: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 25: OPEN
Nov. 1: Georgia (Atlanta)
Nov. 8: at Kentucky
Nov. 15: at Ole Miss
Nov. 22: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 29: vs. Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs

  • Aug. 30: vs. Marshall
  • Sept. 6: vs. Austin Peay
  • Sept. 13: at Tennessee
  • Sept. 20: OPEN
  • Sept. 27: vs. Alabama
  • Oct. 4: vs. Kentucky
  • Oct. 11: at Auburn
  • Oct. 18: vs. Ole Miss
  • Oct. 25: OPEN
  • Nov. 1: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
  • Nov. 8: at Mississippi State
  • Nov. 15: vs. Texas
  • Nov. 22 vs. Charlotte
  • Nov. 29: at Georgia Tech

Kentucky Wildcats

  • Aug. 30: vs. Toledo
  • Sept 6: vs. Ole Miss
  • Sept. 13: vs. Eastern Michigan
  • Sept. 20: OPEN
  • Sept. 27: at South Carolina
  • Oct. 4: at Georgia
  • Oct. 11: OPEN
  • Oct. 18: vs. Texas
  • Oct. 25: vs. Tennessee
  • Nov. 1: at Auburn
  • Nov. 8: vs. Florida
  • Nov. 15: vs. Tennessee Tech
  • Nov. 22: at Vanderbilt
  • Nov. 29: at Louisville

LSU Tigers

  • Aug. 30: at Clemson
  • Sept. 6: Louisiana Tech
  • Sept. 13: Florida
  • Sept. 20: Southeastern Louisiana
  • Sept. 27: at Ole Miss
  • Oct. 4: OPEN
  • Oct. 11: South Carolina
  • Oct. 18: at Vanderbilt
  • Oct. 25: Texas A&M
  • Oct. 31: OPEN
  • Nov. 8: at Alabama
  • Nov. 15: Arkansas
  • Nov. 22:  Western Kentucky
  • Nov. 29: at Oklahoma

Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Aug. 30: at Southern Miss
  • Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State
  • Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State
  • Sept. 20: vs. NIU
  • Sept. 27: vs. Tennessee
  • Oct. 4: at Texas A&M
  • Oct. 11: OPEN
  • Oct. 18: at Florida
  • Oct. 25: vs. Texas
  • Nov. 1: at Arkansas
  • Nov. 8: vs. Georgia
  • Nov. 15: at Missouri
  • Nov. 22: OPEN
  • Nov. 29: vs. Ole Miss

Missouri Tigers

  • Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas
  • Sept 6: vs. Kansas
  • Sept 13: vs. Louisiana
  • Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
  • Sept. 27: vs. UMass
  • Oct. 4: BYE
  • Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
  • Oct. 18: at Auburn
  • Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
  • Nov. 1: BYE
  • Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
  • Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
  • Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
  • Nov. 29: at Arkansas

Oklahoma Sooners

  • Aug. 30: Illinois State
  • Sept. 6: Michigan
  • Sept. 13: at Temple
  • Sept. 20: Auburn
  • Sept. 27: BYE
  • Oct. 4: Kent State
  • Oct. 11: vs. Texas in Dallas
  • Oct. 18: at South Carolina
  • Oct. 25: Ole Miss
  • Nov. 1: at Tennessee
  • Nov. 8: OPEN
  • Nov. 15: at Alabama
  • Nov. 22: Missouri
  • Nov. 29: LSU

Ole Miss Rebels

  • Aug. 30: Georgia State
  • Sept. 6: at Kentucky
  • Sept. 13: Arkansas
  • Sept. 20: Tulane
  • Sept. 27: LSU
  • Oct. 4: OPEN
  • Oct. 11: Washington State
  • Oct. 18: at Georgia
  • Oct. 25: at Oklahoma
  • Nov. 1: South Carolina
  • Nov. 8: The Citadel
  • Nov. 15: Florida
  • Nov. 22: OPEN
  • Nov. 29: at Mississippi State

South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Aug. 31: vs. Virginia Tech, in Atlanta
  • Sept. 6: vs. S.C. State
  • Sept. 13: vs. Vanderbilt
  • Sept. 20: at Missouri
  • Sept. 27: vs. Kentucky
  • Oct. 4: OPEN
  • Oct. 11: at LSU
  • Oct. 18: vs. Oklahoma
  • Oct. 25: vs. Alabama
  • Nov. 1: at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 8: OPEN
  • Nov. 15: at Texas A&M
  • Nov. 22: vs. Coastal Carolina
  • Nov. 29: vs. Clemson

Tennessee Volunteers

  • Aug. 30: vs. Syracuse in Atlanta
  • Sept. 6: vs. ETSU
  • Sept. 13: vs. Georgia
  • Sept. 20: vs. UAB
  • Sept. 27: at Mississippi State
  • Oct. 4: OPEN
  • Oct. 11: Arkansas
  • Oct. 18: at Alabama
  • Oct. 25: at Kentucky
  • Nov. 1: vs. Oklahoma
  • Nov. 8: OPEN
  • Nov. 15: vs. New Mexico State
  • Nov. 22: at Florida
  • Nov. 29: Vanderbilt

Texas A&M Aggies

  • Aug. 30: vs. UTSA
  • Sept. 6: vs. Utah State
  • Sept. 13: at Notre Dame
  • Sept. 20: BYE
  • Sept. 27: vs. Auburn
  • Oct. 4: vs. Mississippi State
  • Oct. 11: vs. Florida
  • Oct. 18: at Arkansas
  • Oct. 25: at LSU
  • Nov. 1: BYE
  • Nov. 8: at Missouri
  • Nov. 15: vs. South Carolina
  • Nov. 22: vs. Samford
  • Nov. 29: at Texas

Texas Longhorns

  • Aug. 30: at Ohio State
  • Sept. 6: vs. San Jose State
  • Sept. 13: vs. UTEP
  • Sept. 20: BYE
  • Sept. 27: vs. Sam Houston
  • Oct. 4: at Florida
  • Oct. 11: vs. Oklahoma in Dallas
  • Oct. 18: at Kentucky
  • Oct. 25: at Mississippi State
  • Nov. 1: vs. Vanderbilt
  • Nov. 8: OPEN
  • Nov. 15: at Georgia
  • Nov. 22: vs. Arkansas
  • Nov. 29: vs. Texas A&M

Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Aug. 30: vs. Charleston Southern
  • Sept. 6: at Virginia Tech
  • Sept. 13: at South Carolina
  • Sept. 20: vs. Georgia State
  • Sept. 27: vs. Utah State
  • Oct. 4: at Alabama
  • Oct. 11: OPEN
  • Oct. 18: vs. LSU
  • Oct. 25: vs. Missouri
  • Nov. 1: at Texas
  • Nov. 8: vs. Auburn
  • Nov. 15: OPEN
  • Nov. 22: vs. Kentucky
  • Nov. 29: at Tennessee
Hunter De Siver
