Alabama's Sunday Practice Allows Players 'Head Start' on New Game Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— When Kalen DeBoer first revealed the fall practice schedule over the summer, he got some questioning looks from his team. The Alabama football players weren't quite sure what to think of practicing on Sunday and having Monday off. Under Nick Saban, the players had Sunday off and began practicing on Monday.
But now that the Crimson Tide is entering its first normal Sunday to Saturday game week, they're already adjusting to the new schedule.
"I think they went through it and really felt good about putting last week's game kind of to bed," DeBoer said Monday. "It being over, and getting a little bit of work in, even kind of just a couple things they can identify watching film now that we threw at them or showed them yesterday, just real late in the day. I think they feel like they probably got a head start. Now today is a day where they're off their feet and really kind of getting their bodies back to where tomorrow morning, you turn around and you got a lot of good energy. I think they see the way the schedule comes together now to benefit them. Doesn't mean you can't do it other ways, but that's just the way we make it all work together.”
Junior offensive lineman Tyler Booker "definitely" agreed that it gave the players a head start on the new game and week.
"(We) understand that we have things to work on from the last game, but also get a jump on the next day," Booker said. "We also had all day yesterday to ourselves. A few guys came in and got a lift just to stay on track. But having that full Monday off outside that lift allows us to get ahead on schoolwork and also enjoy time with our families.”
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spent the last three seasons as a head coach at South Alabama, so he knows the importance of players staying on task. The Crimson Tide still isn't facing the toughest part of its schedule yet, but the quality of opponent does increase this weekend with South Florida coming into Bryant-Denny Stadium.
"Moving on this week, it's critical that our players manage their time well," Wommack said. "This is the first actual week right of the season where you have a Sunday to a Saturday. There's a finite amount of hours and there is a finite amount of work that has to be done. The work is the work. If you don't stay ahead, you start falling behind on a Tuesday and Wednesday practice, then that shows up on a Saturday. So our guys have got to do a tremendous job getting ready for that."
