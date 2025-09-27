Alabama Football at Georgia Injury Updates
ATHENS, Ga.— No. 17 Alabama football has not lined up across from Georgia between the hedges in Athens since 2015. That changes on Saturday night, as the No. 5 Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) host Alabama for the first time in 10 years.
The Crimson Tide (2-1) gets two injured starters back for its SEC opener: running back Jam Miller and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III. Both are making their 2025 season debuts on Saturday night. Keenan was initially listed as probable on the SEC availability report earlier this week but had been removed entirely by Friday.
"No question that Jam is a complete back all-around. Not just what you see with him carrying the football, but with his pass protection responsibility and his ability to get the job done physically as well," head coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.
Redshirt sophomore Jalen Hale, who missed all of last season with a significant knee injury sustained in spring practice, was a Friday addition to the availability report. Hale is listed as out for the Georgia game (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC); he has played in three games this fall and not recorded a reception.
Georgia's Friday availability report listed four players, none of whom will play. Tight end Ethan Barbour, offensive lineman Malachi Toliver, wide receiver Thomas Blackshear and offensive lineman Earnest Greene III are all out of Saturday's contest.
Crimson Tide tight end Danny Lewis Jr., who was in a walking boot during Alabama's Sept. 6 home win over Louisiana Monroe, was listed as probable on Friday's report and a game-time decision on Saturday. The team has never publicly announced Lewis' injury. He has not appeared in any of the first three games.
Other names to feature on the Crimson Tide's availability report were sixth-year Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman got hurt in practice the week after the season opener, suffering a lower-body injury that DeBoer said is expected to sideline him for the full season.
Beaman had been Keenan's backup, complicating matters for the defensive linemen as Keenan's absence continued through games against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin.
Latham sustained a severe neck injury in practice on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital and remained there Wednesday for further evaluation. DeBoer conversed with Latham via text message on Wednesday.
"He told me to tell the guys he’s doing well," DeBoer said on Wednesday during the SEC coaches' teleconference. On the day Latham was injured, a statement from DeBoer shared that the veteran had full feeling and motion after the incident.