Kalen DeBoer Opens up About Ty Simpson, Alabama Quarterback Room
After two seasons with Jalen Milroe as Alabama's quarterback, the dynamic dual-threat is headed to the NFL, meaning the Crimson Tide is turning the page to another player behind center.
Alabama redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson was Milroe's primary backup for both seasons and while a decision hasn't been made yet, his chances of being the 2025 Week 1 starter are a bit increased due to his time in Tuscaloosa.
“You certainly appreciate what he’s done,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Simpson during the Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala. “Just continued to work on what he can control––and that’s himself. Continued to build relationships to get ready for this chance that he has right in front of him to not just step up as a leader, because I think he’s been doing that, but to have that opportunity to step in and be the quarterback.”
While Simpson may be the frontrunner, the former five-star recruit has some competition for the QB1 role, as he'll go head-to-head with 2024 Washington transfer Austin Mack and reigning Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Keelon Russell in the spring.
"Probably the biggest thing is, there’s just not a lot of snaps that have been taken on a college football field,” DeBoer said when characterizing Alabama's quarterback trio. “But I also feel like the skillsets there, there’s very strong strengths that we have and I'm excited about them being similar in a lot of ways.
"Of course everyone’s different, they got the things that they bring to the table, but all three just work together and that’s really led to workouts already that they’re running that sounds like they’ve been very efficient and have got a lot of work done. But I’m excited about what they all bring to the table. Can't wait to get back on campus here in February and work with them.”
Alabama recently announced its annual A-Day spring scrimmage will kick off on April 12. Crimson Tide fans we'll get to see how the three quarterbacks match up against each other then.