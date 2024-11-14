Alabama Injuries to Keep an Eye on Ahead of Mercer Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
However, despite being in the heavy SEC slate portion of the schedule, No. 10 Alabama football will play its 10th game of the season at home against Mercer at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+.
An injury report for both teams isn't available, so here's what Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has said about players who went down during or before the 42-13 dominant victory over LSU in Baton Rouge last Saturday:
HUSKY DeVonta Smith: Undisclosed Injury vs. LSU
"With DeVonta, that would be something that, I think just throughout the week we’re continuing to manage and kind of seeing where he’s at. I haven’t heard the update today, but I think he’ll be fine as the week continues on.”
Right Guard Jaeden Roberts: Undisclosed Injury vs. LSU
"He could have come back and we just didn't want to push it," DeBoer said during Wednesday's Hey Coach show. "He's working through the week and doing everything he can to get on the field Saturday. So I think it's promising that he'll be available, ready to go in some capacity."
WOLF Que Robinson: Arm Injury vs. LSU
"With Que's injury, it is certainly determined now that he will be out for the remainder of the year, unfortunately. Just a special, special person in every way. You hate to see a guy that pours so much into it go through what he's going through.
"The one thing when I think about Que is not just what he is on the field, but pre-practice, he is mentoring, doing things for other guys. He just cares so much about the team. He just cares so much about this place. This is just something that sticks out on top of what you see on game days. Just a great person. He's poured a lot into this place."
Wide Receiver Cole Adams: Leg Injury vs. Missouri
“With his injury, he’ll be out for the year," DeBoer said on Nov. 4. "We had to deal with that last week and unfortunately, because Cole is a guy that pours everything into it. Had an injury early in the season. Obviously at the time probably thought that was going to be something more significant as far as the time frame with the first one.
"Just seeing the effort he put into that first injury, you really found out a lot about who he was as a person and as a player, just the toughness he had. Unfortunately, he had another injury here now. Lower body injury. He’ll be done with the season here this year.”
Defensive back Keon Sabb: Foot injury vs. Tennessee
"Keon Sabb does have a lower extremity injury. We’re still gathering information here, but we do expect him to be down for a while," DeBoer said on Oct. 21. "That could be an extended amount of time and we’ll just continue to evaluate that."