Alabama Players Detail Past Big Ten Experience Ahead of Wisconsin Game
The first road test of the Kalen DeBoer era looms for Alabama football as the Crimson Tide are actively preparing in various ways for the battle against Wisconsin.
One way to learn more about an opponent is to speak to a player or coach who has faced them in the past. In a new age of the ever-changing transfer portal, there are a couple members of the Crimson Tide who have faced the Badgers at home in Madison, Wis. in their previous stops.
Alabama tight end CJ Dippre falls under this category as he played against Wisconsin while with Maryland on Nov. 5, 2022. The Terrapins fell to the Badgers 23-10 that afternoon and Dippre's small sample size of two receptions for 36 yards led the team. Dippre was the favorite target of Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Tua Tagovailoa, that day.
Dippre reflected on the tough road game on Tuesday and detailed how the game shapes up from the Badgers' point of view.
"They're going to bring their best," Dippre said. "They're going to fill it up. They've been looking forward to this game for quite some time, just like everyone does. Everyone wants to knock off the top dog and that's us right now. I'm really excited to get back and be in the away environment."
Dippre detailed on Tuesday what he's told his teammates about Wisconsin and its frigid environment.
"Wisconsin is a really tough school," Dippre said. "When I played there when I was in the Big Ten, it was -8 degrees, storming, coldest game I've ever played in. Luckily we're playing them earlier in the season. Weather shouldn't be the problem, temperature should be similar to almost what we have. They're going to be a tough football team and hit you in the mouth. We just got to be ready and Bama play Bama ball."
While the cold weather shouldn't be a factor on a Saturday in September, part of what makes Wisconsin, who is 2-0 with 14-point home victories against Western Michigan and South Dakota, such a difficult place to play in is the noisy crowd. Camp Randall Stadium has a capacity of 80,321 people and best believe it will sell out when Alabama comes to town. Dippre illustrated the typical deafening Badger experience.
"The [crowd noise] is definitely a factor. Schools like this don't have a lot of huge games all year, so a school like Alabama, out of conference, they're going to be filled. I believe their student section starts coming in the second quarter because that's their biggest thing. Then you have the [song] "Jump Around" in the third quarter and they're going to be psyched. We're already listening to some crowd noise outside at practice, so just being ready for that and adjust to the noise."
Nevertheless, Dippre isn't the only pass-catcher who has experience seeing the Badgers on their own gridiron. Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, who played his freshman year at Michigan State, said that he "didn't really play much" against Wisconsin but gave some insight on what to expect.
"I know they're a physical team and will have to go out there, play hard and not take them lightly," Bernard said.
After one year at Michigan State, Bernard transferred to Washington and helped then-Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer finish the regular season undefeated and reach the College Football National Championship against Michigan.
Bernard is among several players and coaches who joined DeBoer in the migration from Washington to Alabama, including JaMarcus Shephard, who was the Huskies' associate head coach, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the past two years.
But prior to his time in Washington, Alabama's new co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach had very similar roles at Purdue from 2017-21. Shephard was 0-4 against Wisconsin during his time at Purdue two of which were the road. Like Dippre, Shepard has also previewed a Badgers road game to his Alabama position group, according to Bernard.
"Coach Shep knows what it's like, he played at Purdue, so he tells us what the refs are and aren't going to call and he's preparing us for what we're going to get on Saturday," Bernard said.
The hype around Camp Randall Stadium will be put to the test on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.