Alabama Redshirt Freshman Tight End Planning to Enter Transfer Portal
Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood is planning to enter the transfer portal, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. The redshirt freshman will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Lockwood worked in two games during his first season in 2023 but earned very few snaps this season.
Should he officially follow through, Lockwood will become the 20th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis, Hunter Osborne and Damon Payne Jr., edge rushers Keanu Koht and Jayshawn Ross, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand and safety King Mack.
The tight end room had a ton of depth this season and that still somewhat remains for 2025, even though starter CJ Dippre and Swiss army knife Robbie Ouzts are each out of eligibility and will prepare for the next stage. After putting his name in the transfer portal, Crimson Tide tight end Danny Lewis Jr. rescinded it shortly after and will remain at Alabama. Fellow scholarship tight ends Josh Cuevas and Jay Lindsey both remain on the roster plus 2025 4-star signees Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett are on the way.
The former four-star recruit and current 6-foot-5, 239-pounder out of Independence High School in Thompson's Station, Tenn., was ranked as the No. 14 tight end in the class of 2023 and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Tennessee, per On3.