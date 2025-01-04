Bama Central

Alabama Redshirt Freshman Tight End Planning to Enter Transfer Portal

Should he officially follow through, Ty Lockwood will become the 20th player to enter the transfer portal.

Hunter De Siver

April 9, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood (89) catches a pass during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama.
April 9, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood (89) catches a pass during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood is planning to enter the transfer portal, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. The redshirt freshman will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Lockwood worked in two games during his first season in 2023 but earned very few snaps this season.

Should he officially follow through, Lockwood will become the 20th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis, Hunter Osborne and Damon Payne Jr., edge rushers Keanu Koht and Jayshawn Ross, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand and safety King Mack.

The tight end room had a ton of depth this season and that still somewhat remains for 2025, even though starter CJ Dippre and Swiss army knife Robbie Ouzts are each out of eligibility and will prepare for the next stage. After putting his name in the transfer portal, Crimson Tide tight end Danny Lewis Jr. rescinded it shortly after and will remain at Alabama. Fellow scholarship tight ends Josh Cuevas and Jay Lindsey both remain on the roster plus 2025 4-star signees Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett are on the way.

The former four-star recruit and current 6-foot-5, 239-pounder out of Independence High School in Thompson's Station, Tenn., was ranked as the No. 14 tight end in the class of 2023 and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Tennessee, per On3.

Read More: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

Justin Jefferson Staying at Alabama for 2025 Season

No. 5 Alabama Men's Basketball 2025 SEC Preview

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football