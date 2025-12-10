How Alabama's 2024 Outgoing Transfers Performed This Season

Alabama football lost 23 scholarship players to the transfer portal after going 9-3 during the 2024 season. This came after head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season with the Crimson Tide, as he became the successor of Nick Saban.

Fast forward to today, Alabama finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, and following a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Crimson Tide was named the No. 9 seed in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

As the 2025 college football regular season has come to a close, numerous outgoing Alabama transfers shined this year, while some others didn't meet expectations. Here's a look at the full-season numbers from all 23 transfers, along with their respective stats while they wore crimson and white.

2024 Alabama Outgoing Transfers

2024 (Alabama): Seven tackles in 10 appearances ((including ReliaQuest Bowl) and mostly played on special teams unit.

2025 (Clemson): 29 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 12 appearances.

2024 (Alabama): Appeared in season opener but was removed from the roster after a few weeks for undisclosed reasons.

2025 (Syracuse): Appeared in eight games, including starts in the first two contests.

Sterling Dixon, linebacker: NC State

2024 (Alabama): Appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.

2025 (NC State): Has not played this season due to a shoulder injury in April.

Jaren Hamilton, wide receiver: Arizona State

2024 (Alabama): Saw time in four games and mostly played special teams.

2025 (Arizona State): Six receptions for 164 yards, two carries for -1 yards, 10 kick returns for 189 yards and two tackles in 12 games.

2024 (Alabama): 79 carries for 448 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 17 receptions for 99 yards in 12 games.

2025 (Michigan): 121 carries for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 13 receptions for 50 yards in seven games before a season-ending foot injury.

2024 (Alabama): four receptions for 82 yards and five kick returns for 107 yards in 12 games.

2025 (Kansas): 45 receptions for 766 yards and five touchdowns, four rushes for 16 yards, 18 kick returns for 455 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

2024 (Alabama): Saw time in nine games and registered nine tackles (mostly played special teams).

2025 (Kansas): Appeared in 12 games, mostly on the special teams, while also registering six tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and two pass breakups.

2024 (Alabama): Missed the entire season due to injury and earned a redshirt.

2025 (Tennessee): Has appeared in two games this season and hasn't recorded any stats.

2024 (Alabama): Saw time in seven games and registered five tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and 0.5 sacks before entering the transfer portal in the middle of the season.

2025 (Vanderbilt): 10 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup in 12 games.

2024 (Alabama): 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, eight carries for 30 yards and five kick returns for 131 yards in 10 contests.

2025 (Kentucky): 53 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns, eight carries for 53 yards, nine kick returns for 174 yards and three punt returns for eight yards in 12 matches.

Ty Lockwood, tight end: Boston College

2024 (Alabama): Saw time in five games and finished with one catch for five yards.

2025 (Boston College): Mostly played with the special teams unit, as he finished with two receptions for 30 yards.

Dylan Lonergan, quarterback: Boston College

2024 (Alabama): Appeared in two games, completing five of six pass attempts for 23 yards and rushing for 16 yards on one carry.

2025 (Boston College): 190 completions on 284 pass attempts for 2,025 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 36 carries for -37 yards, one catch for -1 yards and a tackle in 10 games.

King Mack, safety: Penn State

2024 (Alabama): Appeared in all 13 games (including ReliaQuest Bowl) and logged 14 tackles

2025 (Penn State): 56 tackles, including one for loss, 0.5 sacks, an interception and three pass breakups.

Miles McVay, offensive lineman: North Carolina

2024 (Alabama): Appeared in 12 games and mostly played with the special teams unit.

2025 (North Carolina): Saw time in eight games as a reserve.

2024 (Alabama): Recorded two tackles and a pass breakup in four games before entering the transfer portal in the middle of the season.

2025 (Colorado): nine tackles and a pass breakup in 11 games.

2024 (Alabama): Played in 12 games with one start after switching from tight end to wide receiver and recorded seven catches for 65 yards (mostly played special teams).

2025 (Ole Miss): Switched back to tight end and logged 15 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Justin Okoronkwo, linebacker: South Carolina

2024 (Alabama): Appeared in all 13 games (including ReliaQuest Bowl) and tallied 14 tackles, including 0.5 for loss, as he mostly played on the special teams unit.

2025 (South Carolina): 64 tackles, including four for loss, an interception and a pass breakup in 12 games.

2024 (Alabama): Registered three tackles and a pass breakup in four games as a reserve.

2025 (Virginia): Saw time in 13 games (including ACC Championship) and logged 15 tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

2024 (Alabama): Recorded 14 tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and a fumble recovery while rotating along the defensive line in 12 contests.

2025 (Michigan): 14 tackles, including one for loss, in 12 games with five starts.

2024 (Alabama): Hauled in 11 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in 10 games.

2025 (Baylor): Appeared in 11 games and tallied 26 catches for 380 yards and six touchdowns.

2024 (Alabama): Started in 11 of his 13 games played (including ReliaQuest Bowl) after winning a right tackle position battle.

2025 (Nebraska): Played in all 12 contests with eight starts at left tackle.

Jayshawn Ross, linebacker: Kansas State

2024 (Alabama): Played a couple of snaps against Mercer (Nov. 16, 2024) after he broke his right thumb a few months before the season.

2025 (Kansas State): Arrested for marijuana distribution on Sept. 3 and was dismissed from the team.

DeVonta Smith, defensive back: Notre Dame

2024 (Alabama): Played in 12 games with 11 starts and registered 30 tackles, including 0.5 for a loss, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

2025 (Notre Dame): Made five starts in eight games and logged 20 tackles, including one for loss, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Read More: