Alabama Safety Leans on Veteran Leadership Ahead of First Start
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Alabama has a celebratory weekend on the horizon as the No. 15 Crimson Tide is set to host the No. 21 Missouri Tigers for homecoming. The homecoming festivities will bring many to Tuscaloosa to enjoy the game and create special memories with friends and families.
This weekend, no matter the result of the game, will be a special one for an Alabama football player taking the next step in his career development. The Crimson Tide turns to sophomore safety Bray Hubbard this weekend to make his first start in the secondary after losing safety Keon Sabb to a broken foot last week.
Sabb entered the Tennessee game with an injured foot and left shortly after halftime after further injuring himself breaking up a pass. Hubbard was quick to credit Sabb for helping him develop and preparing him for the moment ahead.
"Keon, man, we're boys," Hubbard said. "So we always talk on and off the field, just what we see during games, during practice. Whether I'm coming off the field in practice, what he sees, we're just always communicating what we see to make each other better every day."
The sophomore from Mississippi played in nine games last season on special teams but stuck through the coaching transition despite other defensive backs opting to utilize the transfer portal. His patience paid off as he's now the next-man-up in Sabb's absence.
"Just stay focused, it's the process, even when Coach Saban was here," Hubbard said on why he stayed. "It's the process, they're going to build you to be the best you can be so that's all really, just keep stacking days and keep going with the process."
Hubbard said that while Sabb is injured, he's still influencing and leading the secondary along with team captain Malachi Moore. The pair has served as reliable resources for Hubbard to lean on as he takes the next step in his journey as a player.
"It goes to Keon and Malachi, those are the two leaders in our room. They've both got experience playing. We rely on them, they rely on us. We always talk. We're talking what we see, making each other better every day," Hubbard said.
So what are the two upperclassmen telling Hubbard ahead of his first start in an Alabama uniform?
"Go out there and do your thing. You know it, go do it."