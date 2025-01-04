Alabama Freshman Linebacker Entering Transfer Portal
Alabama linebacker Sterling Dixon is entering the transfer portal, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The true freshman saw very little action on the defensive side of the ball this season, as he worked more on special teams.
Dixon becomes the 21st player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis, Hunter Osborne and Damon Payne Jr., edge rushers Keanu Koht and Jayshawn Ross, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand, safety King Mack and tight end Ty Lockwood.
The former four-star recruit and current 6-foot-3, 211-pounder of Spanish Fort High School in Spanish Fort, Ala., was ranked as the No. 17 linebacker in the class of 2024 and the No. 13 prospect in the state of Alabama at the time of his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Dec. 1, 2022.
Dixon becomes the seventh pass-rusher to enter the portal, joining Jeheim Oatis, Hunter Osborne, Keanu Koht, Damon Payne Jr., Jayshawn Ross and Jeremiah Alexander.
That said, Alabama added defensive lineman Kelby Collins and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. The Crimson Tide also signed linebackers Darrell Johnson, Luke Metz and Abduall Sanders, edges Justin Hill and Kevonte Henry and defensive linemen Steve Mboumoua and London Simmons. Linebacker Justin Jefferson and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III also announced that they'd return for another season.
It's worth mentioning that Alabama made a couple of coaching staff moves on Friday that revolve around the Crimson Tide pass-rushers. Following safeties coach Colin Hitschler being relieved, head coach Kalen DeBoer and company promoted senior defensive analyst Chuck Morrell to linebackers coach.
Morrell will focus on the inside group and Christian Robinson as of now will continue to mentor the outside backers. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also had "inside linebackers" as part of his job title, but that is no longer the case as he'll solely focus on being the Tide's DC.