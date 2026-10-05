Alabama Injury Updates for Jayvin James, Three More Players Ahead of Georgia Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama obliterated Mississippi State 56-23 in Starkville this past Saturday, and the Crimson Tide got the job done without starting right tackle Jayvin James.

James left last the Sept. 26 home win over South Carolina early, as he sustained a lower extremity injury. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said last week that James was "very much questionable" for the Mississippi State game and was limited in practice throughout the week before being declared out.

No. 6 Alabama has now turned the page to this Saturday's home matchup against No. 2 Georgia. DeBoer shared the latest on James during Monday's press conference.

"Jayvin, we're optimistic that he can return this week," DeBoer said. "We'll see as the week goes on."

Edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu have missed the Crimson Tide's past two games. Hill has a lower-extremity injury and Umeozulu has turf toe. Hill and Umeozulu are the second and third Wolf linebackers on Alabama's depth chart. DeBoer shared the latest on these two as well.

“Desmond, he’s continued to work back, but he’ll likely not be ready for this week, and probably a couple more weeks,” DeBoer said. “Justin, just working back from his lower-extremity injury, he’ll be back this season, but more than likely not this week.”

It was reported a couple of weeks before the season that 5-star freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds would miss some time due to a lower body injury. He hasn't played yet this year and his collegiate debut will have to wait a little longer

“Jorden will still be out for quite a while yet still,” DeBoer said. “There’s a chance he can come back here, even in a regular season. But it will be a little bit yet.”

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