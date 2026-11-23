TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is very familiar with Alex Golesh.

His Tennessee offense scored 52 points on Alabama in a 2022 win, and his USF team took Alabama down to the wire a year later. But it's Alabama's 42-16 win over the Bulls in 2024 that holds the most significance for this year's Iron Bowl, as that was the lone game Golesh coached against Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack.

"We've watched the game," Wommack said. "You draw certain things of, okay, this is maybe what they did. We've probably evolved quite a bit defensively. And they have evolved as well, you know, based off of their personnel. So certainly there are things that you can draw from it."

That game was far closer than the final score suggests. Alabama's lead was just one point entering the fourth quarter, as Golesh gave the team a real scare in the second game of the DeBoer era. USF's quarterback in that game, Byrum Brown, has followed Golesh to the plains and remains a fixture of an offense that carries many similarities.

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"Not that you need a reminder, because I think their quarterback has done this consistently throughout their season, but the off-schedule plays that he was able to create two years ago, he's doing the same things now," Wommack said. "I talked about durability to do that, though, in the SEC, week in, week out, with the amount of volume that they've put on him in terms of carries and being able to scramble and all that stuff, I think is really impressive, what he's able to do with the ball in his hands.

"And so there were some schematic things that they did, you know, obviously they're still doing tempo, they're still taking shots downfield. They still have all the quarterback-run game. They are doing a few different things from a quarterback-run game standpoint. But certainly, you kind of take all of it into account — what could they go back to? What are they doing now? And what have teams done to us recently?"

Alabama's defense has evolved significantly over the last two years. Players on that 2024 roster praised Wommack's system, and certainly did buy in, but it was a unit made up of Saban's players who were trying to adjust on the fly. That's different this time around, and it can be seen everywhere, from the personnel to the complexity of the schemes to even the size of the defensive front. So, while the 2024 game holds significance, there's only so much looking back this team and staff can do ahead of Saturday's matchup.

"I tell my guys all the time, right, whatever we put on tape, we have to be accountable for moving forward," Wommack said. "So there are probably some things we've put on tape that they'll try to expose, and we have got to make sure that we're shoring those things up with a week of preparation."

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