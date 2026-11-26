TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

No. 6 Alabama football will play its ninth SEC and final regular-season game at home against Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time, with any changes being bolded.

Alabama Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Jireh Edwards, DB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Mhari Johnson, DL — Out

Josh Ford, TE — Out

Casey Poe, OL — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Luke Metz, LB — Probable

Caleb Woodson, LB — Probable

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Probable

Fatutoa Henry, DL — Probable

Notable recently injured Alabama players not on the availability report: quarterback Keelon Russell, running back EJ Crowell, left guard Will Sanders, offensive lineman Mal Waldrep Jr., defensive backs Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III and Ivan Taylor.

Auburn Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Bryce Deas, LB — Out

Gavin Jenkins, CB — Out

De’marcus Riddick, LB — Questionable

Byrum Brown, QB — Questionable

Auburn starting quarterback Byrum Brown is questionable. However, he told reporters on Tuesday that, "I feel phenomenal. Body feels great."

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Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided a laundry list of injury updates during Monday's press conference.

DeBoer on CALEB WOODSON (leg) and LUKE METZ (hand): "Caleb Woodson, I'd expect him to be ready to go this weekend. He continued to make progress with his injury against Vanderbilt. I would expect him to be ready to go, he's making good progress there. ... Luke is on track with his injury to be able to play."

DeBoer on KEELON RUSSELL (ankle): “He's in a good spot. Just him not having to go on the football field will help in just kind of working through the weekend and now into the start of the week. You know how it is, any type of stress that you put on yourself, anything that's sore, it just lingers and kind of prohibits you from being able to play and practice the way you need to. But because of what we were able to do on Saturday, keeping him off of it is gonna allow him to continue to progress and move forward in a really good way. So, I'm excited about his health and the direction it's going. I’d expect him to be full-go here all week.”

DeBoer on EJ CROWELL (leg): "Worked through his injury. It was a significant injury that he had back a couple of weeks ago, probably about 5-6 weeks ago now. It was one that he was pushing through. The timeline, probably I would think most people would say would be the week to get him out there. Obviously, he's been taking increments and progress has been what you'd hope for. Trying to get him out there, it was OK. We wanted to be careful, he wasn't quite comfortable to finish the game on Saturday."

DeBoer on MAL WALDREP (upper-body): "Mal, we'll see how he progresses throughout the course of the week, but I'm optimistic with him that he'll be good. Confident that he'll be ready to go."

DeBoer on CHUCK MCDONALD (undisclosed): "Chuck got a little dinged up on Saturday. Kind of a recurring injury that he's been going through for a few weeks now. He's definitely moved along, I don't think it was much of a setback by the time we get into practice here tomorrow. I think he'll continue to move forward."

DeBoer on IVAN TAYLOR (undisclosed) and RED MORGAN (undisclosed): "Ivan will be fine. Just had an injury that was minor in the game. We felt he probably could've come back to the game on Saturday. ... Red, he probably could've played on Saturday. He was a game-time decision. Felt during the week he probably wasn't [fully healthy]. We were trying everything we could do to keep him off the field."

DeBoer on JIREH EDWARDS (had sling on arm): "Jireh will be out this weekend. He will be out this weekend. He's got an injury from Vanderbilt."

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