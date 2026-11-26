Somehow we've already reached the final weekend of the college football regular season. No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 SEC) is going for its seventh straight Iron Bowl win when it hosts Auburn (6-4, 4-4 SEC) in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.

Here are three of the biggest storylines I'm keeping an eye on heading into Saturday's game:

How healthy is Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown?

There was a bit of a surprise on Wednesday night's initial availability report when Auburn starting quarterback Byrum Brown was listed as "questionable." Brown spoke to the Auburn media earlier in the week and said he felt "phenomenal" after playing minimally in the Tigers' win over Samford last Saturday.

This could all just be a little gamesmanship coming from down on the Plains. Because of those comments and the magnitude of the game, I fully expect Brown to play against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. However, will he be fully healthy and mobile?

Brown is obviously Auburn's leading passer, but he's also the Tigers' leading rusher and has 76 more carries than the next closest player. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was very complimentary of Brown in his Monday press conference, calling Brown a "dangerous" player.

"I think he's got double the carries of anybody else on their roster, knows their system inside and out," Wommack said of Brown. "You can see understands the progressions that he's going through and can deliver the ball and creates a number of challenges and extends passing downs with his feet as well. I think he does a nice job, when he does, of keeping his eyes downfield and can make an off-schedule play and can create explosives off of off-schedule scenarios as well."

Backup Tristan Ti'a was impressive in Auburn's win over Samford, going 17 of 18 for 341 yards and four touchdowns, but he has very limited experience against SEC opponents. It would be asking a lot to have him start or play a lot on the road against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Can Ryan Coleman-Williams have a standout performance?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams understands the Iron Bowl inside and out. He grew up in the state of Alabama, and his father played at Auburn.

Coleman-Williams came into the season with first-round aspirations, but some pesky injury issues have kept him off the field at times. The junior wide receiver had a 100-yard receiving performance in the season opener against East Carolina with 130 yards on five catches and has not crossed that threshold since.

It's hard to say Coleman-Williams could have a "breakout performance" because he essentially had his when he burst onto the college football scene his freshman season against Georgia. But he needs that type of game in what is potenially his last season with the Crimson Tide.

Coleman-Williams is as healthy as he's been in a while, and Auburn does not have a good passing defense. The Tigers rank 116th in the nation in passing defense, allowing 241.7 yards per game through the air.

Even though he started the game last year against Auburn, Coleman-Williams did not record a catch in the win. This. year is his chance to make his mark in Iron Bowl history.

How much does the Iron Bowl affect Alabama's CFP standings?

If Alabama wins, it's pretty straightforward. The Crimson Tide will be in the College Football Playoff. But will Alabama move up at all in the rankings? Some of that will be out of its control depending on what other teams around the country do, but will there be a possibility for the Tide to move back inside the top four to get a first-round bye.

Things aren't as clear if Auburn is able to pull off the upset. Alabama would finish with a 9-3 record, and there is a strong possibility that there will be a three-loss team in this year's CFP field. The committee seems to like the Crimson Tide, but is it enough to put Alabama in even with three lossess? That's a risk the Crimson Tide shouldn't take.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.