No. 3 Alabama will host Chattanooga on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT for its penultimate game of the regular season.

This is the Crimson Tide's lone FCS opponent for the year, as it is expected to cruise past the Mocs during what is unofficially called "cupcake week." It's very important that Alabama win this one with ease, as it'll have much more on the line at home against Auburn on Nov. 28.

Nevertheless, the 91st Iron Bowl isn't on the minds of head coach Kalen DeBoer and company right now. Alabama has been preaching a 1-0 mindset for years, and it has to get the job done against Chattanooga before it faces the Tigers. Here are three matchups that will play a big role in Chattanooga at Alabama.

Note: Usually we highlight an individual Alabama player rather than a full position group. But since a blowout is expected, the Crimson Tide will heavily rotate its personnel across a large majority of position groups. Many reserves will get involved on Saturday, so we're picking position groups for Alabama against individual Chattanooga players.

Alabama RBs vs. Zion Rutledge

After several weeks of struggling on the ground, Alabama's run game had a small glimpse of hope last week at Vanderbilt. The unit as a whole did not perform well, but starter Daniel Hill rushed for 89 yards on just 14 carries (6.4 yards per run). It was somewhat of a season revival for him, as he COMBINED for 85 rushing yards in the previous three games.

Like most games, Alabama will use numerous backs against Chattanooga. Freshman Trae'shawn Brown should also get a decent chunk of snaps, as he's been paired alongside Hill throughout the season. Fellow freshman EJ Crowell has barely played the past month due to injuries, and while he may be OK for Saturday, it's probably best for UA to keep him sidelined.

Kevin Riley, who only has 17 touches through 10 games, is hoping to impress against the Mocs, and the same is said for Khalifa Keith, who has three carries this year. DeBoer announced on Wednesday that AK Dear is no longer with the team, so this rotation changes a bit for Saturday.

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But getting these running backs going won't exactly be a cakewalk. Chattanooga is 23rd in the FCS in rushing yards allowed per game (119.4), and a lot of that has to do with linebacker Zion Rutledge. Is 17th in the FCS in tackles (104), 6.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He'll be lurking around the second level.

Kevin Lalin vs. Alabama Interior DL

Chattanooga's offense was an all-out rushing attack in 2025 and the same has occurred in 2026. Running back Kevin Lalin ranks 12th in the FBS in rushing yards with 1,048 and 15th on a per-game basis with 95.1. His 208 carries in games put him at the No. 8 spot. For reference, Mocs quarterback Matthew Clemmer threw for just 23 yards on 3 of 7 passes last week in a 17-10 road win over Furman.

Alabama nose tackle Terrance Green will have to be the leader in shutting Lalin down. But like his offensive counterparts, he'll likely be rotated in and out of the game. Be sure to keep an eye on other Crimson Tide interior defensive linemen, including Kedrick Bingley-Jones, London Simmons, Isaia Faga, Edric Hill and more.

Alabama OTs vs. Orlando Daniels

The message for Alabama's offensive tackles has been the same all season, but it's never been more crucial: keep quarterback Keelon Russell healthy. Russell has been working through an ankle injury and should be good to go against the Mocs. Pending the live score, he probably won't be playing most of the second half, so keeping him upright until then is extremely important.

Alabama starting offensive tackles Jackson Lloyd and Jayvin James, plus reserves Tyrell Miller and Nick Brooks (among others), will have to do the same for backup Austin Mack if/when he comes into the game. This should be a game where the Tide chews up the clock and plays fairly conservatively to get out unharmed.

But Chattanooga has quite the disruptor coming off the edge in Orlando Daniels. The defensive end is 32nd in the FCS in sacks with 7.0, and his 10.5 tackles for loss rank 45th. He is a big reason for Chattanooga's defensive success this year, as the Mocs are third in total yards allowed (273.5 per game) and touchdowns allowed (16). On top of it all, Chattanooga's 13.89 points allowed are No. 1.

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