Christian Robinson Reveals Alabama's Growing Defensive Mentality
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Since the second half against Georgia, Alabama's defensive unit has undisputedly been the most ridiculed part of the program.
The Crimson Tide's defensive performance in the losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee plus the narrow escape at home against South Carolina at all three position levels of the field raised a lot more questions. However, a lot of these concerns were answered during last Saturday's 34-0 shutout victory over then-No. 21 Missouri.
The Tide's defensive line, linebackers and secondary all appeared to be on the same page against the Tigers from start to finish. Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson felt the same way and noticed a ton of improvement following the poor three-game stretch.
"The thing that stands out to me, throughout the year when we haven't performed the way that we're capable of, it's guy here and guy there," Robinson said during Wednesday's media availability. "When everybody together does their one-11, what could that look like? It wasn't perfect but did we eliminate the volume to where we could give the ball back to our offense, giving more opportunities to score and win the middle eight of the game?
"That's when everybody does it, it gives you life, momentum, belief and you're excited to go back out there what happens because what we did in the last series we could do again."
Robinson stressed that his unit's physicality "at the point of attack" was emphasized throughout the week leading up to the Mizzou beatdown, but the mental growth and 'trust" between the pass-rush also really stood out to him last Saturday.
"Early on, I think it's easy for guys to be excited to want to be the guy to make a play, but to do it as a unit—to collapse a pocket, to make the quarterback go where we want him to go—the TV viewer or normal person not might understand that we funneled it for somebody else to make a play."
"I think that's something where the guys take pride in something as much as the guy getting the sack, that's where we've evolved and more rushing together. The excitement [from the team] when [other] guys make plays, that's something I felt on Saturday. That's a sign if we keep doing that, what that could be in bigger moments."
This mentality has really started to take over the Alabama locker room, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Robinson believes this mindset can be utilized every snap for the outside linebackers and the defense as a whole.
"I think our team is moving towards that of 'Let's do our part so the team could have success,'" Robinson said. "You don't know what the offensive coordinator is gonna call or he's gonna attack, but are you ready to do your part to make a play or leverage the ball or cover a guy properly so that the ball gets tipped, the quarterback gets sacked or you hold it off long enough where the rush gets there. If we can have a unit that plays for each other, that is when you can do great things."
But for now, Robinson and the Crimson Tide will have a break this upcoming Saturday as the team faces its second bye week of the season. After that, the focus shifts to a rivalry road matchup against No. 16 LSU.
