CJ Dippre Signing With New England Patriots After Going Undrafted
Alabama tight end CJ Dippre announced on his Instagram that he is signing with the New England Patriots after missing the seven-round cut in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dippre joins punter James Burnip (New Orleans Saints) and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett (Miami Dolphins) as the third undrafted free agent from the Crimson Tide to earn a shot with an NFL team with hopes of gaining a new home. Kicker Graham Nicholson is still awaiting a phone call from a team.
Dippre came to the Crimson Tide to prove he could play with the best. Dippre transferred from Maryland to Alabama after his sophomore season and put in two seasons of consistent play, showing his toughness, athleticism and versatility in college football's toughest conference.
Dippre made 65 receptions for 782 yards and three touchdowns across four college footballseasons. The two-time Mackey Award watchlist member is an adequate blocker and solid pass-catcher, but doesn't do either at an outstanding level. However, his versatility and experience in high-level football make him a potential target for teams as a UDFA––and now that's become a reality.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 81
Position: Tight End
Hometown: Scranton, Pa.
High School: Lakeland High School
Recruiting Class: 2021
Recruiting Rating: 3-star tight end. Ranked No. 46 at his position by 247Sports
Did he play in an All-Star Game? No
Accomplishments
- Finished third in receptions and yards for the Crimson Tide in 2024 with 21 catches for 256 yards
- Named to Mackey Award Watch List in 2023 and 2024
- Appeared in 27 games with 24 starts over the last two season for the Crimson Tide
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-5
Weight: 256 pounds
Hand: 9 5/8"
Arm: 32’’
Wing: N/A
40-yard dash: 4.69
10-yard split: 1.56
Vertical jump: 34.5"
Broad jump: 10'
Bench Press: 32 Reps
