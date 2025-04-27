Bama Central

CJ Dippre Signing With New England Patriots After Going Undrafted

The Alabama tight end is the Crimson Tide's third undrafted free agent to sign with an NFL team.

Hunter De Siver

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end CJ Dippre (81) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Alabama tight end CJ Dippre announced on his Instagram that he is signing with the New England Patriots after missing the seven-round cut in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dippre joins punter James Burnip (New Orleans Saints) and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett (Miami Dolphins) as the third undrafted free agent from the Crimson Tide to earn a shot with an NFL team with hopes of gaining a new home. Kicker Graham Nicholson is still awaiting a phone call from a team.

Dippre came to the Crimson Tide to prove he could play with the best. Dippre transferred from Maryland to Alabama after his sophomore season and put in two seasons of consistent play, showing his toughness, athleticism and versatility in college football's toughest conference.

Dippre made 65 receptions for 782 yards and three touchdowns across four college footballseasons. The two-time Mackey Award watchlist member is an adequate blocker and solid pass-catcher, but doesn't do either at an outstanding level. However, his versatility and experience in high-level football make him a potential target for teams as a UDFA––and now that's become a reality.

Player Info

Jersey: No. 81
Position: Tight End
Hometown: Scranton, Pa.
High School: Lakeland High School
Recruiting Class: 2021
Recruiting Rating: 3-star tight end. Ranked No. 46 at his position by 247Sports
Did he play in an All-Star Game? No

Accomplishments

  • Finished third in receptions and yards for the Crimson Tide in 2024 with 21 catches for 256 yards
  • Named to Mackey Award Watch List in 2023 and 2024
  • Appeared in 27 games with 24 starts over the last two season for the Crimson Tide

NFL Combine/Pro Day

Height: 6-5
Weight: 256 pounds
Hand: 9 5/8"
Arm: 32’’
Wing: N/A

40-yard dash: 4.69
10-yard split: 1.56
Vertical jump: 34.5"
Broad jump: 10'
Bench Press: 32 Reps

Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

