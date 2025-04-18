Cleveland Browns GM Calls Jalen Milroe Faster Than Two-Time NFL MVP
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been perhaps the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As we've eclipsed the one-week mark until the Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the first overall pick, NFL fans and analysts have weighed the quarterback class and Milroe's name is often a hot button topic. He won't be the first overall pick but he does have a shot at being selected in the opening round as he'll be attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay.
So why is he labeled as polarizing? Well, Milroe's passing numbers could've been better this past season, but the dual-threat is most known for his speed. In fact, his 20 rushing touchdowns in 2024 are a big reason why he's had so many visits with NFL teams, and his burst on these scores plus an official 4.40 40-yard dash time during Alabama's Pro Day has truly dropped the jaw of Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.
"Jalen, he’s got rare physical talent," Berry said during Thursday's press conference. "He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar (Jackson). Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please. He’s got rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have."
The Browns hold the No. 2 pick of the NFL Draft, and while it's extremely unlikely that they'd take Milroe at that spot, Cleveland has the following picks in the top 100: No. 33, No. 67 and No. 94.
Another reason why the Browns could take Milroe either next Thursday or Friday is due to his relationship with one of the core members of the staff. Cleveland named Tommy Rees its offensive coordinator for the 2025 season after being the team's pass game specialist and tight ends coach in 2024. Rees was Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023––Milroe's first year as the starter under center.
“It helps a lot," Berry said when asked how much would having Rees help when evaluating Milroe. "Like I mean to having been at Alabama with him for a full year, calling plays for him, knowing his strengths and weaknesses. It helps a lot.”
Milroe has recently shown interest in the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns GM's comparison with the Ravens quarterback encapsulates nearly the entire AFC North division.
Milroe is one of 11 former Alabama players aiming to be selected during the 2025 NFL Draft and was one of nine who were invited to the NFL Combine. Milroe, along with linebacker Jihaad Campbell and offensive guard Tyler Booker, are the three Crimson Tide products attending the annual event on April 24-26 in Green Bay.