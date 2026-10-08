Forecast Improves for Alabama-Georgia as Category 1 Hurricane Isaias Approaches: Weather Update

Isaias was officially upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday night as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast, and the forecast for Alabama’s showdown with Georgia continues to improve.

The storm has tracked faster than earlier projections indicated, leading meteorologists to believe the worst weather associated with the system will move through west Alabama before thousands of fans begin to head inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Meteorologist James Spann's latest forecast puts the system north of Tuscaloosa by kickoff.

“The weather looks favorable for Saturday night’s Alabama/Georgia game at Bryant-Denny Stadium,” he said. “Lingering clouds, an outside risk of a passing shower or two, and winds less than 15 miles per hour.”

Earlier forecasts raised concerns that heavy rain and gusty wind could impact one of the most anticipated games of the season. However, updated projections throughout Friday have steadily pushed the timeline forward, reducing the likelihood of significant disruptions during the game.

The real threat now is tailgaters and anyone planning to attend ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, which was originally scheduled to be outside on the campus of the University of Alabama, but will now be moved indoors to Coleman Coliseum to avoid any weather issues.

The trucks that were around campus to build up the set were no longer by the quad because the show is moving indoors.

Most of the poor weather is now expected to happen in the morning. Fans traveling to campus are still encouraged to monitor local forecasts and allow for extra travel time.

Alabama Athletics released a statement Wednesday night, informing fans that the 6:30 kickoff time is still intact.

“At this time, kickoff remains scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday. We continue to encourage fans to rely on official Alabama Athletics and SEC channels for the latest information regarding Saturday’s game,” the statement said.

Crimson Tide fans are used to dealing with weather issues this season after the Week 3 home matchup against Florida State was delayed before kickoff due to lightning in the area and then had another disruption towards the end of the first half.

For now, all signs point toward improved weather conditions by Saturday evening, with Alabama and Georgia expected to take the field under mostly favorable conditions in Tuscaloosa for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

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