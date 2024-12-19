Former Alabama WR Caleb Odom Transferring to SEC Program
Former Alabama wide receiver Caleb Odom will be transferring to Ole Miss, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Odom entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.
The soon-to-be sophomore will be mentored by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who has held that position for the Rebels since 2020. However, Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban from 2014-16.
Odom, a former 4-star recruit out of Georgia played in all 12 regular season games as a true freshman. The former high school tight end switched to wide receiver upon arriving in Tuscaloosa and worked into the rotation throughout the year. He started in Alabama's game against the Mercer Bears and finished the season with seven receptions for 65 yards.
Alabama did not face Ole Miss this past season and won't do so in 2025. Odom has three years left of eligibility, so it's possible he'll face his former school as an upperclassman.
At the time, he was Alabama's fifth player to enter the transfer portal. That list has now grown to 13 outgoing transfers: quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand. It's worth mentioning that tight end Danny Lewis Jr. withdrew his name from the portal and although defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe never officially entered, he changed his mind and is staying with the Crimson Tide.
The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9 and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
The Crimson Tide is thin at wide receiver for its bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines as the room's now lost two transfers and was already without Cole Adams and Jalen Hale due to injury. Alabama will likely lean even heavier on Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard as the futures of other pass-catchers are still being sorted out.