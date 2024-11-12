How Kadyn Proctor Changed Mindset for Sophomore Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Playing as a true freshman in the SEC is difficult. Starting is even harder. And being a starter at the left tackle position having to protect the blindside of the quarterback while going against NFL-level talent week after week might be one of the most challenging positions.
But that's the spot Kadyn Proctor was in a year ago for Alabama. He earned the starting spot at left tackle as a highly-touted true freshman, but it came with a lot of bumps and bruises along the way. According to Pro Football Focus, Proctor tied for the most allowed sacks among all Division I offensive linemen a season ago with 12. He also gave up the 12th most pressures with 36.
As a team, Alabama finished tied for 129th out of 134 FBS teams in sacks allowed with 49 last season, an average of 3.5 per game. This season, the Crimson Tide is averaging less than two sacks given up per game, and the offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday.
Progressing from his freshman to sophomore season, Proctor said he has improved the most mentally in improving his mental toughness.
"Last year I gave up sacks and all that, and I would get down on my self and sulk for a little bit, but try to get back to work," Proctor said after Tuesday's practice. "Right now, if I give up a sack or a bad play, it’s like you can’t focus on that because it’s really going to affect how you play for the plays coming on.”
This season through the Crimson Tide's first nine games, he's allowed just one sack on six pressures according to PFF. Fueled by some of the hostility he got from some of the fanbase, Proctor looked within and got encouragement and support from veteran offensive lineman Tyler Booker as he worked to improve from his rookie season.
"It’s kind of something that happened within myself because the hatred that I got last year for all the things that I was doing made me want to not mess up ever again and to come in here and work every day," Proctor said. "And Book was one of those guys that helped me for sure along the way, just helping with my mental like, ‘Bro, you gotta push through. You’re going to be OK. You’re going to be a really great player.’”
Now, Proctor works with some of the younger offensive lineman to make sure they don't go through some of the things he went through. He's also learned to live with both the good and the bad that comes with social media and support or hate from fans.
"Love our fans," Proctor said. "It gets a little rough sometimes, but you’ve just got to look past that and take it into account. You’re gonna get hate. You’re gonna get love. It is what it is. Treat it the same. Just move on with your day.”
