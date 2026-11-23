TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— A week off in Game 11 sounds like it was just what the doctor ordered for Alabama starting quarterback Keelon Russell.

Austin Mack started in Russell's place in the Crimson Tide's 47-0 win over Chattanooga over the weekend as Russell was working his way back from an ankle injury. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer feels good that Russell will be able to play this week against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

"He’s in a good spot," DeBoer said of his Russell during his Monday press conference. "Him not having to go on the football field will help in just kind of working through the weekend and now into the start of the week. Any type of stress that you put on yourself, anything that’s sore, it just lingers and prohibits you from being able to play and practice the way you need to. But because of what we were able to do on Saturday, keeping him off of it is going to allow him to continue to progress and move forward in a really good way.

"So I'm excited about his health and the direction it's going. I expect him to be full go here all week.”

Russell did go through warmups prior to the Chattanooga game and dressed out in full uniform. He could have play if necessary, but since the Crimson Tide was facing an FCS opponent, it was not needed.

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Mack was 20 of 25 for 254 yards and four touchdowns in Russell's place. Freshman Jett Thomalla also got to take his first collegiate reps in the second half.

"I think it shows everybody that we're really lucky to have a guy like that on our team, and he's a super talented quarterback," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said of Mack. "It was good to see Austin go out there and rip it."

Russell won the starting job over Mack during fall camp and has 2,480 pass yards on the season with 21 passing touchdowns and six interceptions and another 277 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

This will be Russell's first chance to play in the Iron Bowl. Alabama (9-2, 6-2 SEC) is in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff and will secure a place with a win over the Tigers this Saturday.

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